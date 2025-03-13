Johnson City Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Accused of Shooting Officer

JOHNSON CITY – At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a shooting that injured a Johnson City officer.

On Wednesday evening, officers with the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodlawn Drive on an unrelated call. Preliminary information indicates that while on that call, officers had a brief encounter with a resident in the 400 block of S Barton Street before the man went back inside his home. Just before 9:30 p.m., a shot was fired from the direction of the house on S Barton Street, striking an officer. No officers returned fire. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A possible suspect was located and taken into custody. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Timothy D. Blair (DOB: 10/26/69) was the individual responsible for shooting the officer.

Early Thursday morning, agents obtained a warrant for Blair, charging him with Attempted First Degree Murder. He’s being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.