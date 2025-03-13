Ellen Glickman Encourages Americans to Take Advantage of the Spring Season for Improved Health and Wellness

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Leading Exercise Physiologist Advocates "Spring into Fitness" and Embrace Warmer Days for a Healthier You

Longer daylight hours and improved weather conditions create the ideal environment to get outdoors, breathe in fresh air, and move our bodies in ways that benefit both our physical and mental health” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellen Glickman , a leading voice in health and exercise physiology, and public health is calling on Americans to embrace the warmer weather as an opportunity to prioritize movement and well-being. With longer days and rising temperatures, spring offers the perfect setting for individuals to reset their fitness routines and break free from the sedentary habits formed during the colder months."Spring serves as a natural second New Year and a fresh start for people to reengage with their health and fitness goals," Ellen Glickman said. "Longer daylight hours and improved weather conditions create the ideal environment to get outdoors, breathe in fresh air, and move our bodies in ways that benefit both our physical and mental health."Glickman emphasizes that getting started with an active lifestyle does not require drastic changes. Instead, she recommends small, sustainable steps to help individuals ease back into regular movement without overexertion. Ellen Glickman’s expert tips include:• Start Small and Build Consistency: Begin with short walks, gentle stretching, or light strength exercises for 10-15 minutes a day, gradually increasing intensity over time.• Make It Social: Exercising with a friend or joining a group fitness class can enhance motivation and accountability.• Take Advantage of Outdoor Activities: Hiking, cycling, recreational sports, and even yoga in the park make exercise enjoyable and refreshing.• Limit Screen Time and Leverage Technology Wisely: Instead of mindless scrolling, use fitness apps to track activity levels or follow guided workouts. Listen to music or your favorite podcast, Alternatively, unplug completely to enjoy nature without distractions.• Fuel Your Body with Fresh, Seasonal Foods: Incorporating spring produce like berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits can enhance energy levels and support recovery.• Listen to Your Body: Recognizing the difference between normal soreness and overexertion is key to preventing injuries and burnout.Ellen Glickman stresses that small, consistent efforts can lead to significant long-term health benefits. Regular physical activity has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, boost mood, and enhance overall quality of life."With warmer weather and longer daylight hours, there are fewer excuses to remain inactive," Glickman added. "This season presents the perfect opportunity to move more, feel better, and embrace an active lifestyle that supports overall well-being."Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###For more expert guidance on fitness, health, and exercise science, visit Dr. Ellen Glickman’s website at http://www.ellenglickman.com For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

