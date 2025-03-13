Caldwell Tanks, Inc. Awarded Elevated Tank of The Year From STI/SPFA

Elevated Water Tank in Faribault, MN View of Elevated Water Tank in Faribault, MN

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisville-based Caldwell Tanks , Inc. has been awarded the 2024 Tank of the Year by the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) for its Faribault, MN water tower project. The award was announced at last week’s STI/SPFA Annual Meeting.The 750,000-gallon Composite Elevated Tank, completed in 2024, stands 202 feet tall and serves as a prominent landmark along Interstate 35, between Minneapolis and Des Moines. The project was contracted to Caldwell through Bolton & Menk, Inc., and the City of Faribault, MN.Given the tower’s highly visible location and significance to the community, the City of Faribault incorporated a decorative LED lighting system, allowing residents to nominate and select colors displayed on the tank. This unique feature has made the water tower a source of civic pride, transforming it into a dynamic, illuminated beacon for the city. Additionally, the tank prominently features Faribault’s French Fleur-de-Lis symbol, paying homage to the city’s rich historical heritage.Designed for both aesthetics and functionality, the tank includes a heated base room that houses piping, instrumentation, and recirculation equipment, ensuring year-round operational efficiency, even in Minnesota’s harsh winter climate.“We are honored to receive the 2024 STI/SPFA Tank of the Year Award for the Faribault project,” said Kevin Gallagher, PE, Vice President of Caldwell. “This project exemplifies Caldwell’s commitment to engineering excellence and delivering water storage solutions that not only serve their essential purpose but also enhance the communities they support.”Caldwell extends its appreciation to the City of Faribault and all project partners for their collaboration in making this award-winning tank a reality.ABOUT CALDWELL TANKS, INC.: Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Caldwell Tanks, Inc. has been building innovative, customized water and industrial storage tanks throughout North America since 1887. Caldwell’s broad capabilities allow for the turn-key design, fabrication and construction of customized field-erected storage tanks for Water, Oil & Gas, Thermal Energy, Chemical, Power, Food & Beverage, Mining, Biofuels and the Aerospace industries.

