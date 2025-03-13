Arizona Highways magazine marks 100 years of showcasing our state

PHOENIX – In April 1925, Arizona’s State Highway Department launched a monthly magazine “devoted to the interest of good roads.” The 16-page first edition of Arizona Highways included an article explaining the use of expansion joints on bridges, advertisements from companies involved in road construction and a few so-so photos, each showing a section of road.

Today, with Arizona Highways kicking off a yearlong centennial celebration, print and digital subscribers around the world are treated each month to award-winning photography and articles showcasing our state’s scenery, culture and history. The goal: promoting Arizona as a place to visit and explore.

“We are sincerely indebted to the readers around the world who celebrate this milestone with our dedicated staff and contributors,” Publisher Kelly Mero said. “Even after 100 years, there are so many stories yet to tell and so many images still to be captured. As much as we are enjoying this occasion, we can’t wait to continue telling Arizona’s story in our second century.”

A centennial edition coming to newsstands and both metal and digital mailboxes features milestones through the decades, memorable letters from readers and, of course, a celebration of the magazine’s legendary photography.

The edition launches a Hall of Fame with 15 Arizona Highways contributors, including photographer Esther Henderson, the first person to have photos purchased by the magazine as it transitioned to focus on travel and tourism. This list also includes photographer Ansel Adams, artist Ted DeGrazia and current contributor Jack Dykinga, recognized as the dean of Arizona landscape photographers.

“Like every great magazine, Arizona Highways measures up because of the incredible men and women on our masthead,” Editor Robert Stieve said. “But we couldn’t do what we do without our contributors – the gifted artists, photographers, poets and writers who get the bylines. We’ve had some superlatives over the years, and in this special issue, as we celebrate our centennial, we’re proud and excited to induct 15 of them into the Arizona Highways Hall of Fame.”

There’s a simple way to join this celebration: Visit ArizonaHighways.com and become a print or digital subscriber. Or pick up copies where the magazine is sold.

Operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Highways remains a highly effective ambassador for our state. Its most recent economic impact study found that Arizona Highways generates $43.1 million annual in tourism-related revenue for businesses in every county.

This is accomplished at no taxpayer expense. All costs for personnel, production and operations are covered by proceeds from diversified business lines under its brand umbrella, including annual calendars, books, a specialty license plate, gift items, and licensing for a television program and gift shops at two airports.

To learn more about Arizona Highways and to become a subscriber, please visit ArizonaHighways.com.