At York Hydropower Plant, Governor Shapiro Launches Legislative Push for “Lightning Plan” to Build More Energy Projects, Speed Up Permitting, Lower Costs, and Create Jobs for Pennsylvanians

York, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Voith Hydro North America to announce that key components of the “Lightning Plan” – a comprehensive, all-of-the-above energy plan to secure Pennsylvania’s energy future – will be introduced in the General Assembly in the coming weeks. Legislators in both houses of the General Assembly have published co-sponsorship memos aligning with the plan, as Governor Shapiro and Democrats in the General Assembly work to strengthen Pennsylvania’s energy leadership.

Supported by labor and industry leaders, environmental advocates, and consumer groups, Governor Shapiro’s commonsense energy plan will create jobs, lower costs for consumers, speed up permitting, and protect Pennsylvania from global instability by building more energy generation in Pennsylvania – positioning the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.

The Governor made this announcement at Voith Hydro North America’s plant in York, one of the world’s largest hydro turbine manufacturers. The Governor’s all-of-the-above strategy would increase energy production in Pennsylvania – and leading energy manufacturers like Voith will play a key role in that effort by producing more hydropower turbines. By producing more energy, Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan will boost key sectors of the Commonwealth’s economy, including manufacturing, robotics and technology, agriculture, and life sciences.

“Pennsylvania has long been a national energy leader, from Ben Franklin to today, but right now, we’re letting other states outcompete us and we’re losing out on jobs, new investment, and innovation – that has to change,” said Governor Shapiro. “My energy plan will power Pennsylvania forward by incentivizing the building of next generation energy projects in the Commonwealth. We have to meet this moment and this plan – supported by leaders from the energy industry, organized labor and environmental groups, and consumer advocates – will lower costs for consumers, create more jobs, speed up permitting, and position the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come. The time for action is now and I look forward to working with leaders in the General Assembly to move this forward.”

Pennsylvania needs an energy plan to power the Commonwealth forward. Energy consumption is rising in Pennsylvania and around the world; the nation is facing more extreme weather events; the limits of the energy grid are constantly being tested; and utility costs are on the rise as a result of global instability and foreign wars. Doing nothing is not an option.

The Governor’s energy plan will provide funding for new projects through an updated Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) manufacturing tax credit, streamline energy project approvals by creating a state energy siting board to cut red tape, and encourage communities to lower utility bills through shared energy resources. Additionally, the plan increases rebates for energy-efficient appliances to help reduce household energy costs. The Lightning Plan will supercharge energy development in the Commonwealth, positioning Pennsylvania to lead the way in clean, reliable, and affordable energy for years to come.

“Demand for electricity in the US is growing, and hydro power stands out as one of the most reliable and sustainable renewable energy sources available, not only for generating electricity, but also for storing energy – an often overlooked but essential resource to maintain a stable energy grid,” said Stanley Kocon, President & CEO of Voith Hydro North America. “We wholeheartedly support the Governor’s plan to lower electricity costs and to build and upgrade more power plants to ensure clean, reliable and affordable energy for Pennsylvania’s future.”

“We’re long overdue to unite behind a strategy that encourages energy production, lowers costs for energy consumers, creates good paying union jobs that offer family sustaining wages, and at the same time is mindful of the planet that we will leave behind for our kids and our grandkids,” said Jim Enders, President of the Central Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council. “These are common sense goals that we should all be able to agree on. Organized labor is encouraged by the Governor’s leadership on an energy plan that creates thousands of good paying union jobs and puts Pennsylvania energy at the forefront.”

“The Lightning Plan’s impact on communities like York – where manufacturing is not just an industry but a way of life – will be transformative,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO, York County Economic Alliance. “The plan will attract new investments and stimulate job creation by prioritizing sustainable energy production and modernizing tax and other incentives, ensuring that advanced manufacturing remains a cornerstone of local economies. It will also empower manufacturers, such as VOITH HYRDO, to continue to expand operations and lead global energy innovation.”

“It’s not just enough for us as a Commonwealth to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel infrastructure. It’s important for us to boost the amount of renewable energy here in the state. It’s important for us to realize the benefits to air quality, to water quality, to build those things,” said Patrick McDonnell, President & CEO of PennFuture. said Patrick McDonnell, President & CEO of PennFuture. “The lightning plan is a real, concrete way for us to reduce energy costs for consumers and to make sure we’re putting the people of Pennsylvania to work.”

Governor Shapiro’s announcement builds on the energy plan unveiled by the Governor last March, which will protect and create nearly 15,000 energy jobs, lowering utility bills for households, and taking real action to address carbon pollution. These initiatives are projected to save Pennsylvania energy customers $664 million by 2040 and generate $11.4 billion in clean, reliable energy investments.

Independent studies confirm that Governor Shapiro’s plan will save Pennsylvanians money on their electricity bills, create energy jobs, and lead to billions in new investment in power plants and energy infrastructure.

The Lightning Plan: A Bold, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan

Governor Shapiro’s plan will supercharge energy development in the Commonwealth and help energy projects get built and approved faster than ever before through several strategic initiatives. Co-sponsorship memos for each proposal are linked below.

EDGE Tax Credit (sponsored by Sen. Minority Leader Jay Costa, Senator Nick Pisciottano, and Rep. John Inglis): The Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credit Program, established in 2022, hasn’t been used, leaving billions in potential economic development untapped. The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget will include key tax credit modifications to revamp the program, including:

Reliable Energy Investment Credit: Up to $100 million per facility for three years, focused on adding reliable energy sources to the grid.

Regional Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit: Up to $49 million annually for regional hydrogen projects, with lower thresholds to qualify.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Up to $15 million per year to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), like the CNX and KeyState Energy collaboration at Pittsburgh International Airport.

RESET Board (sponsored by Sen. John Kane and Rep. Mandy Steele): Pennsylvania needs to streamline the process for building energy projects. Currently, Pennsylvania is one of only 12 states without a state entity, accelerating siting decisions for key energy projects. The Governor is proposing the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Siting and Electric Transition (RESET) Board to speed up permitting, reduce red tape, and support the next generation of energy projects in the state.

Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (sponsored by Sen. Carolyn Comitta and Rep. Aerion Abney): PACER would establish a cap-and-invest program to set Pennsylvania’s carbon limit and invest in reducing electricity costs. Under PACER, 70 percent of the revenue generated would be returned to Pennsylvanians as rebates on their electric bills.

Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (sponsored by Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Rep. Danielle Otten): PRESS would modernize Pennsylvania’s outdated energy standards, incentivizing innovation in nuclear and renewable energy, including battery storage, to remain competitive with other states.

Lowering Energy Costs for Rural Communities (sponsored by Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Peter Schweyer): The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget introduces “Community Energy,” a proposal that helps rural communities, farmers, and low-income Pennsylvanians jointly share energy resources to lower costs. For example, farmers could use methane digesters to produce energy for their farms, reducing reliance on utility companies and lowering their energy prices.

Rebates to Reduce Household Energy Costs (sponsored by Sen. Lisa Boscola and Rep. Kyle Donahue): After nearly 20 years, Pennsylvania must reform Act 129, the law that provides rebates and incentives to buy new energy efficient appliances and other ways to reduce electricity needs over time — which in turn, leads to lower electricity prices. The Governor’s proposal will update these energy efficiency standards make Pennsylvania a leader again in saving consumers money on their energy bills.

“As a major energy-producing state, Pennsylvania is in a unique position to lead on sustainable energy sources that can reduce electric costs for families, bring new jobs to our communities, and help secure our right to clean air and pure water,” said Senator Carolyn Comitta. “PACER and the Governor’s “Lightning Plan” are the way forward to cleaner air, better economic opportunities, and consumer savings on electricity bills,” said Comitta, who serves as Minority Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “I thank Governor Shapiro, Rep. Abney, and our legislative partners and co-sponsors for coming together to prioritize Pennsylvania’s future.”

“PACER is a win-win for the environment and Pennsylvanians,” said Representative Aerion Abney. “The program is a tremendous boost to economies across the state by creating many new jobs in the energy sector and reinvests crucial funds in the protection of our planet’s health for generations to come.”

“The current qualifications for a business to claim the Semiconductor tax credits are unattainable,” said Representative Steve Samuelson. “Not only do they leave out worthy businesses making great strides in manufacturing a key component of our electronic devices, but the credits have gone unused for the past two years. My bill would make the credits more attainable, ultimately achieving the goal of spurring economic development.”

“I have long said that it’s a false premise to say we must choose between creating jobs OR saving our planet,” said Senator Steve Santarsiero. “I applaud Governor Shapiro for leading the way and bringing together the interests of consumers, labor and the environment to find a solution that works for all of us. To that end, I am proud to introduce legislation to create the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard, the next generation of alternative energy portfolio standards for the Commonwealth. PRESS will turbocharge energy build-out in Pennsylvania and create a more diverse mix of energy resources focusing on clean, reliable, and affordable energy.”

“Pennsylvania is at a critical juncture. With energy demand skyrocketing, the PJM capacity markets facing unprecedented price spikes, and our state sorely lagging in clean energy investments, it’s imperative that we act now,” said Representative Danielle Otten. “PRESS, as part of Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan, will help to diversify our energy sources, reduce emissions, build resiliency into our grid, improve reliability, and lower electricity costs for ratepayers, while creating workforce opportunities and securing Pennsylvania’s position as a leader in clean, reliable, and affordable energy for the next 20 years.”

“I’m proud to partner with Governor Shapiro to introduce the Community Energy bill, which will help farmers, low-income residents, and communities across Pennsylvania cut energy costs by sharing resources,” said Senator Judy Schwank. “Community Energy will support new energy projects and agricultural innovation by allowing farmers, for example, to come together to invest in methane digesters to power their operations instead of relying on electric companies. This is just one exciting component of the Lightning Plan, Pennsylvania’s proposed all-of-the-above approach to energy.”

“Clean, renewable energy sources, like solar, geothermal and renewable natural gas help to reduce utility costs and lower the output on the electricity grid, but unfortunately many Pennsylvanians do not have the ability to access them,” said Representative Peter Schweyer. “Community Energy will allow people to subscribe to renewable energy programs which saves them money and ease the amount of energy output on the grid. I applaud Gov. Shapiro’s commitment to Community Energy and look forward to getting it passed and signed into law.”

“Pennsylvania has always been a leader in energy innovation, but red tape has held us back from building the next generation of reliable energy projects,” said Senator John I. Kane. “I’m thrilled to see Governor Shapiro taking bold action with the Lightning Plan, and I’m proud to be the prime sponsor of the RESET Board, which will be a key part of that vision. This one-stop shop for energy development will get steel in the ground faster, create good jobs, lower costs for consumers, and ensure Pennsylvania remains an energy powerhouse for decades to come.”

“If we are serious, really and truly serious, about supercharging energy development in the state to bring costs down for Pennsylvanians and set us up as a dominant energy leader, we must streamline the process,” said Representative Mandy Steele. “Creating a Reliable Energy Siting and Electric Transition Board will speed up the entire process, from permitting to reducing red tape, and supporting new energy projects in a big way. I am happy to be able to work with the governor on getting this proposal through the legislative process and become law.”

“Pennsylvania’s energy future requires a balanced approach, one that prioritizes both supply and demand. Act 129 is a needed but outdated initiative,” said Senator Lisa Boscola. “When first introduced, the program helped make households more efficient by changing out inefficient appliances. As demand continues to outpace supply, we need to reimagine the tools used to create efficiencies in our homes and businesses. Reforming this program will give homeowners and businesses the incentives they need to reduce their energy bills by making investments in items that will drive down their energy consumption. By driving down demand, the program helps ensure we have the power we need to keep Pennsylvania running. Act 129 reforms are just one component of a strategic energy policy that includes smart investments in energy efficiency, resiliency, and generation.”

“I believe that Gov. Shapiro’s lighting plan is a fruitful step forward for the energy industry in Pennsylvania,” said Representative Kyle Donahue. “This plan will create jobs, lower costs for consumers, protect Pennsylvania from global instability by building next generation power, and position the commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come. I look forward to working with Gov. Shapiro and my colleagues in the state House and Senate to support legislation that will enact this plan.”

“As a lifelong resident of Allegheny County, I know how important it is to deliver good, honest union jobs to our working families, regardless of whether they have a college degree,” said Senator Jay Costa. “I also know the importance of keeping costs down wherever possible, so folks can put their hard-earned money where they want it to go, like their kids’ college funds or family vacation. I am proud to be supporting Governor Shapiro on his plans to do both things at once through his Lightning Energy Plan. By unleashing Pennsylvania’s energy potential, Governor Shapiro will create energy jobs, lower energy costs, protect PA’s energy independence, and position our commonwealth as a leader in the nation.”

“I commend Governor Shapiro for this bold, responsible, forward-looking energy plan, and I am happy to be a prime sponsor in the Senate of the EDGE tax credit programs, designed to attract new investments from businesses in critical manufacturing sectors,” said Senator Nick Pisciottano. “I share the Governor’s commitment to affordable, clean, and reliable energy for every family, business, and community in Pennsylvania. This plan will lower electricity costs, which is a top priority for our residents who are facing rising utility bills. We are excited to introduce a plan that strikes a vital balance between meeting the growing energy demands of our state, while also making sure we are protecting our environment for future generations. By focusing on both innovation and practical solutions, we are setting the stage for Pennsylvania to thrive in the energy sector and compete in the global economy.”

“Pennsylvania energy powered the industrial revolution and Pennsylvania energy will power the technological revolutions of the future – if we make the right investments to support the projects that create jobs today and help create jobs for years to come,” said Represenative John Inglis. “I’m proud to be the sponsor of the EDGE tax credits in the Lightning package to help fund energy generation and infrastructure upgrades and a brighter future.”

“Pennsylvania is the crossroads of America for roads, rails, and skies,” said Representative Rob Matzie. “Investing in sustainable aviation fuel production with the Lightning plan helps cut emissions, create good-paying jobs, and support innovation in agriculture.”

“Pennsylvania has lost out because the PA EDGE tax credit program was not utilized as envisioned,” said Representative Tom Mehaffie. “We are overdue to re-energize the tax credits and ensure the Commonwealth – and nation – have sources of PA-produced, reliable power for years to come.”

See below for co-sponsorship each proposal’s co-sponsorship memo in the House and the Senate.

EDGE Tax Credit: House – Senate

RESET Board: House – Senate

Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act: House – Senate

Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard: House – Senate

Lowering Energy Costs for Rural Communities: House – Senate

Rebates to Reduce Household Energy Costs: House – Senate

