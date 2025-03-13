Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,485 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Praises Governor’s Signing Of Human Trafficking and Corrections Legislation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the signing of his two bills fighting human trafficking and protecting correction officers.

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed the two bills Wednesday. That means six of the seven bills introduced this year by Attorney General Jackley were approved by legislators and signed into law by the Governor.

“These two bills protect victims, our communities, and our correctional officers and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We thank legislators and Gov. Rhoden for standing strong on public safety.”

The two bills were:

*** Senate Bill 58: Which revises provisions related to human trafficking, to prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 59: Which revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and to provide a penalty.

All six of the Attorney General’s bills, now signed into law, take effect July 1, 2025.

                                                                   -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Praises Governor’s Signing Of Human Trafficking and Corrections Legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more