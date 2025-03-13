Attorney General Jackley Praises Governor’s Signing Of Human Trafficking and Corrections Legislation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 13, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the signing of his two bills fighting human trafficking and protecting correction officers.

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed the two bills Wednesday. That means six of the seven bills introduced this year by Attorney General Jackley were approved by legislators and signed into law by the Governor.

“These two bills protect victims, our communities, and our correctional officers and staff,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We thank legislators and Gov. Rhoden for standing strong on public safety.”

The two bills were:

*** Senate Bill 58: Which revises provisions related to human trafficking, to prohibit the obstruction of human trafficking enforcement, and to provide a penalty.

*** Senate Bill 59: Which revises provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, and to provide a penalty.

All six of the Attorney General’s bills, now signed into law, take effect July 1, 2025.

