Canon Medical Systems Announces Regulatory Clearance for New CT Imaging Innovation

Tustin, Ca, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical proudly announces that major AI enhancements have been cleared for the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition - including the new PIQE 1024 matrix and SilverBeam across a broader range of clinical applications. This milestone expands the capabilities of the already award-winning device and will allow the introduction of this advanced technology to healthcare providers across the United States. Making innovation more accessible to care providers, Canon Medical is proud to also introduce these innovations to the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition.

As announced in a November press release at RSNA 2024, the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition was honored as the 2024 Best New Radiology Device by the prestigious Minnies Awards, which celebrates excellence and innovation in radiology. Canon Medical's innovative advancements, including the Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) and SilverBeam Filter technologies, continue to redefine the standards for high-resolution, low-dose CT imaging.

Precise IQ Engine (PIQE)

Powered by Canon Medical's AI brand Altivity, the Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) employs Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology to maximize the scanner's resolution. This technology enables 1024 matrix CT imaging with exceptional high-resolution and no additional dose. PIQE Super Resolution, initially launched for cardiac imaging, now extends to body and lung imaging applications.

SilverBeam Filter

The SilverBeam Filter optimizes lung cancer screening by leveraging silver's photon-attenuating properties to shape the X-ray beam, removing low-energy photons for an ideal energy spectrum. When paired with Canon's Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), this technology delivers unparalleled sharpness and clarity at ultra-low doses. The applications of SilverBeam are being expanded to include MSK imaging, such as trauma cervical spine scans.

"Canon Medical's CT advancements demonstrate our relentless commitment to innovation and improving patient care," said Satrajit Misra, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Canon Medical Systems USA. "The continued recognition of the Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition reaffirms our dedication to providing imaging solutions that combine precision, efficiency, and exceptional clinical value."

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

