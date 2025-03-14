Use of emerging technologies in crime investigations focus of OSCE and UK Home Office roundtable

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department (TNTD) and the United Kingdom Home Office held an expert round table on the use of new and emerging technologies in crime investigations on the margins of the UK government’s 2025 Security and Policing Conference in Farnborough, UK on 11 and 12 March. Law enforcement officials, technology experts and academics from several OSCE participating States explored the transformative impact of digital technologies on crime-solving efforts.

“The OSCE is investing in deepening understanding of the potential impact of new and emerging technologies on various aspects of policing, from analysis and investigations to community outreach and administrative processes. In doing so, we will increase our ability to offer relevant and impactful support to participating States to help their law enforcement authorities harness the potential of new technologies while upholding human rights standards,” said Martha Stickings, Officer-in-Charge/Deputy Head of TNTD Strategic Police Matters Unit.

Participants explored the benefits and risks of using artificial intelligence, big data analytics and digital platforms in modern investigative practices, covering topics such as leveraging electronic evidence for prosecution, the role of open-source intelligence and the crowdsourcing of investigative leads. The need for keeping investigators’ skills and capabilities up to date was highlighted to effectively navigate the complexities of investigations in the increasingly digital world.

This was the second event in a series of expert roundtable discussions on the use of new and emerging technologies by law enforcement launched last year. The first event, held in Vienna, Austria in October 2024, focused on harnessing new technologies to enhance crime analysis.