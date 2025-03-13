Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Lake Shore MHC and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Lake Shore MHC, Dunkirk, New York and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.,

Dunkirk, New York

Written Agreement dated June 28, 2023 (PDF)

Terminated March 4, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.