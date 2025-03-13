Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Lake Shore MHC and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.
March 13, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Lake Shore MHC and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Lake Shore MHC, Dunkirk, New York and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.,
Dunkirk, New York
Written Agreement dated June 28, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated March 4, 2025
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.