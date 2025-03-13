thINK-member Vivid Impact Invests in Canon varioPRINT iX Sheetfed Inkjet Technology To Deliver Innovative, Tailored Solutions to Clients in Healthcare, Convenience and Retail, and Beverage and Alcohol Industries

LOUISVILLE, KY., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Impact, a member of thINK, announces the addition of the Canon varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet press to its production capabilities. Founded in 1974, Vivid Impact has evolved from a traditional printing company to a full-service marketing technology firm. Under the leadership of CEO Sam Campitella, the company has significantly expanded its capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful and data-driven marketing campaigns.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Vivid operates four facilities across the US totaling 250,000 sq. ft. and employs over 350 team members, all dedicated to the specialized needs of three key segments: Healthcare, Convenience and Retail, and Beverage and Alcohol.

“We’re not just a printer,” says Campitella. “We’re a MarTech company that utilizes technology to enhance every aspect of the marketing process, from creative design and development to fulfillment and installation. Adding Canon inkjet technology to deliver even greater value to our customers reinforces our commitment to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Key Highlights of Vivid Impact's Success:

Explosive Growth: Revenue has skyrocketed from $17 million in 2017 to a projected $70+ million in 2025, experiencing double-digit growth since 2021.



Industry Leadership: Recognized by Printing Impressions as one of the fastest-growing companies in the printing industry.



Focus on Key Verticals: Specializing in the healthcare, convenience and retail, and beverage and alcohol sectors, Vivid Impact has deep industry expertise and tailored, end-to-end industry solutions.



Innovative Technology: Proprietary technology platforms – including PrecisionPOP, an integrated marketing solution that takes the complexity out of installation services and ensures signage, displays and in-store branding are executed flawlessly across all locations.



Customer-Centric Approach: Prioritizing customer needs and pain points, through comprehensive solutions such as data-driven insights, custom workflows, and on-demand support.



Strong Community Engagement: Actively involved in charitable initiatives, supporting local communities through the Leslie and Ryan Prather Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, and Safe Passage USA, committing over $100K annually in charitable contributions since 2021.

“We’ve built a strong foundation by understanding the unique challenges and opportunities within our target industries,” says Campitella. “By leveraging technology and focusing on customer success, we are revolutionizing the way brands connect with their audiences.”

Vivid Impact’s tailored, specialized offerings include:

Convenience and Retail: Precision POP and Precision POP Onsite Apps, store level insights, automated billing, location profiling technology, virtual planograms, graphic design, video/digital animation, food photography, drone services, fulfillment, and third party logistics.

Beverage and Alcohol, and Healthcare: brand compliance, augmented reality, kitting and fulfillment, self-service order entry platform, logistics and warehousing, graphic design, and digital asset management.

Campitella is never satisfied with the status quo. “Success is really a mindset, it is the desire to always try to improve and optimize, to not settle in the status quo. Our customers have been really happy with the challenges we have solved for them, but that simply begs the question to us: What else can we do? With the new innovative technologies that we have available today, the sky is the limit.”

"We welcome Vivid Impact to the Canon family,” said Tonya Powers, Director, Customer Marketing – Production, Canon U.S.A. “Their commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and pushing the boundaries of marketing solutions teamed with the speed, quality, and versatility of Canon inkjet technology can fuel their continued growth and solidify their position as a leader in the marketing technology space."

Vivid Impact is a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions, specializing in the healthcare, convenience and retail, and beverage and alcohol industries. With a focus on technology and innovation, Vivid Impact delivers impactful and data-driven marketing campaigns that drive results. Learn more: VividImpact.com

thINK is an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

