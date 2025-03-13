Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. for potential violations of securities laws

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.. (NYSE: DV) (“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”).

The investigation concerns whether DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

On May 7, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, noting that it was adjusting its “full-year 2024 guidance ranges to 17% revenue growth and 31% adjusted EBIITDA margins at the midpoints primarily due to uneven spending patterns among select large advertisers.” On this news, the Company’s shares declined from a prior day’s close of $30.57 per share down to $18.78 per share on May 8, 2024.

On February 28, 2025, DoubleVerify reported fourth quarter earnings and provided guidance for fiscal 2025 including a projection of 10% growth, which continues a multi-year growth rate decline. On this news, the Company’s stock price declined from the prior day’s closing price of $21.93 per share down to $13.90 per share to close February 28, 2025.



Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

