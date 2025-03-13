Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day, March 13, During National Nutrition Month®

Chicago, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, March 13, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is proud to shine a spotlight on the important work of nutrition and dietetics technician, registered (NDTRs) in celebration of Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day. NDTR Day is an annual celebration during National Nutrition Month®, held the second Thursday of March with the goal of encouraging consumers to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits throughout the year.

“Whether educating individuals on balanced eating, supporting clinical nutrition plans, or promoting wellness initiatives, NDTRs play a vital role in translating nutrition science into practical, everyday guidance that improves patient and community health,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Debbie Petitpain, an Academy Spokesperson from Charleston, S.C.

To obtain the NDTR credential, requirements include earning an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree, completing a program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics and passing a national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration.

The theme for the 2025 National Nutrition Month® campaign is “Food Connects Us,” which encourages consumers to explore the many ways food can bring family, friends and cultures together. The Academy’s website features helpful National Nutrition Month® resources for kids and adults to incorporate healthy habits every day.

“The NDTR credential reflects an education in food and nutrition plus hands-on supervised practice, and a commitment to ongoing professional development, positioning NDTRs to work alongside registered dietitians and other professionals, strengthening multidisciplinary teams, in a variety of settings,” Petitpain says.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Mike Zande Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 312/899-4734 media@eatright.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.