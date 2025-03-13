Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts Awards Grant to Tradeoffs to Expand Reporting on Opioid and Overdose Crisis

New York, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) has awarded a $65,702 grant to Tradeoffs, a nonprofit health care news organization, to support new reporting on the opioid and overdose crisis. This funding will enable Tradeoffs to produce two in-depth podcast episodes, complemented by written articles and visuals, to highlight evidence-based solutions and inform key stakeholders about innovative approaches to addressing opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose prevention.

Despite a recent decline in overdose deaths, rates remain high, particularly among underserved populations, underscoring the need for continued attention and effective interventions. With the prevalence of misinformation and competing narratives, the need for rigorous, nuanced reporting on effective interventions has never been greater. Tradeoffs, known for its in-depth, data-driven journalism, will provide healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public with insights into emerging and underreported aspects of the crisis.

“At FORE, we recognize the power of storytelling to advance understanding and action on the opioid crisis,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE. “Tradeoffs has a strong track record of delivering high-quality, evidence-based reporting on complex healthcare challenges. Through this partnership, we aim to shed light on promising solutions and ensure communities and decision-makers have the information they need to continue to drive down overdose deaths, as well as improve health and well-being.”

Since its founding in 2019, Tradeoffs has produced over 200 podcast episodes and 50 news articles on complex healthcare issues, earning a reputation as a trusted resource for policymakers, healthcare administrators, researchers, and nonprofit leaders. With an average of 45,000 weekly listeners and collaborations with major news outlets such as NPR and STAT, Tradeoffs has the reach and impact to shape the national conversation on opioid and overdose response efforts.

“The opioid crisis remains one of the most urgent public health issues of our time,” said Jessica Silverman, Executive Director of Tradeoffs. “We’re grateful for FORE’s support, which will help us uncover overlooked stories and explore solutions that empower policymakers, health care providers, and families to respond more effectively.”

The stories produced through this grant will be widely disseminated through Tradeoffs’ podcast, website, newsletters, and social media channels, as well as FORE’s network of grantees and partners.

This initiative aligns with FORE’s broader mission to support innovative, evidence-based solutions that reduce opioid-related harms, improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities, and raise public awareness of best practices.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

FORE was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 114 grants to 98 organizations, totaling $45.4 million. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Tradeoffs

Tradeoffs is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to reporting on health care’s toughest choices. Through its self-titled podcast, in-depth articles, and live events, Tradeoffs explores critical issues such as the cost of care, health equity, insurance, mental health, and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2019, Tradeoffs aims to foster smarter, more honest health policy conversations by connecting policy to practice. By uncovering key data and personal stories, Tradeoffs helps audiences understand the stakes—and potential solutions—in the evolving health care landscape. Learn more at tradeoffs.org.

