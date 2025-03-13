ZRG Acquires EP Dine, Expanding Legal Recruiting Capabilities

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, one of the fastest-growing global talent advisory firms, today announced the acquisition of EP Dine, a premier legal executive search firm with a deep history of placing top legal talent. This strategic move enhances ZRG’s ability to conduct General Counsel (GC) searches while introducing a new capability to serve law firms seeking top-tier legal professionals.

Founded in 1975, EP Dine has been a pioneering force in legal recruiting for decades, with a track record of delivering exceptional results for both corporate legal departments and law firms. As part of ZRG, EP Dine will leverage the firm’s global footprint and extensive client base across industries, bringing even greater value to legal hiring.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ZRG, a company that shares our commitment to excellence, deep market insights, and a data-driven approach to talent acquisition," said David Walden, Co-CEO of EP Dine.

"This partnership allows us to scale our services and provide even greater opportunities for our clients and candidates," added Melissa A. Collery, Co-CEO of EP Dine.

With this acquisition, ZRG continues its momentum in expanding specialized search capabilities and strengthening its position as the go-to talent partner for organizations across industries.

“EP Dine’s reputation in the legal search space is unparalleled. Their expertise in placing top legal talent, particularly at the General Counsel level, is a perfect complement to ZRG’s broader executive search capabilities,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “This acquisition also enables us to extend our reach into law firm hiring, an exciting new frontier for our company.”

About EP Dine

EP Dine has been the leader in executive legal search since 1975, with core values of honesty, integrity, and excellence that have driven the firm’s success and establishment of long-standing partnerships. With a robust network of experienced legal recruiters and a search process that is personalized, collaborative, and efficient, EP Dine has become a trusted advisor to the most successful law firms, corporations, startups, and attorneys nationwide. The firm specializes in leading general counsel searches, as well as lateral partner, law firm associate, and in-house counsel recruiting to help connect clients attract the best legal talent.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

Contact : John Mooney, Over the Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.