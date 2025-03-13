GreenCars Sponsors the #EVRealityCheck Zone at Electrify Expo 2025 to Debunk EV Myths

MEDFORD, Ore. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenCars , a leading resource for electric vehicle (EV) education and adoption, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the #EVRealityCheck zone at all Electrify Expo 2025 locations. With a mission to help attendees un-learn what they thought they knew about EVs, this interactive experience is designed to challenge misconceptions and provide real-world insights that empower consumers to make informed decisions about going electric or plug-in hybrid.

The #EVRealityCheck zone will feature expert-led discussions, real-world data and interactive Q&A sessions, all aimed at debunking the most common myths that prevent shoppers from considering EVs. Whether it’s concerns about range, charging infrastructure, cost or performance, attendees will gain fact-based knowledge that cuts through the noise and misinformation surrounding electric mobility.

“At GreenCars, we recognize that misinformation can be a major barrier to EV adoption,” said Kevin Jennings, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at GreenCars. “By partnering with Electrify Expo to sponsor the #EVRealityCheck zone, we’re giving consumers access to credible, unbiased information that helps them see the true benefits of EV ownership.”

"EVs are simply misunderstood—it’s the bad info, the myths, and the lack of real answers driving confusion or hesitation. The #EVRealityCheck zone at Electrify Expo is where we tackle the tough questions head-on, with straight facts from industry experts, journalists, and analysts. Attendees will leave knowing what’s real and what’s just noise. With GreenCars on board, we’re making sure consumers get the clarity they need."

Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle festival, will host multiple locations across the U.S. in 2025, offering attendees the opportunity to experience EVs firsthand through demo drives, hands-on exhibits, and engaging discussions.

2025 tour schedule:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL

October 18-19: New York, NY

For more information on GreenCars and its commitment to EV education, visit www.greencars.com .

For the full 2025 Electrify Expo schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

About GreenCars

GreenCars acts as a gateway to promoting sustainable transportation in all forms. It is dedicated to educating and empowering consumers with comprehensive resources on electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-efficient vehicles. As an unbiased education platform, GreenCars’ mission is to expand the adoption of green vehicles and drive informed purchasing decisions. This is accomplished through in-depth articles, reviews, road tests, comparisons, buying guides and more. Learn about the history of green vehicles, discover current incentives and savings, and ease the transition to owning an EV by learning about charging, lower maintenance and fueling costs when driving green. Keep your fingers on the pulse of the latest technology and trends, with the trusted source on sustainable transportation with GreenCars.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

