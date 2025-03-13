

VARMT insists on using the finest ingredients, such as Ruichun soy sauce from Yunlin and handmade noodles from Nantou, embodying a dedication to quality in every bite. (Photography: VARMT) (PRNewsfoto/The Icons)

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising star in the culinary world, Varmt, a modern Taiwanese noodle house based in Taichung, is making waves not only in Asia but also across Europe. Known for combining Michelin-level standards with affordable prices, Varmt has quickly gained recognition among European diners and culinary experts for its innovative approach to Taiwanese cuisine.

According to a recent report published by 《The Icons》, Varmt has been recently featured in major European media outlets and celebrated as a pioneer of the "next big thing" in Asian dining. The reports highlight the restaurant’s ability to blend traditional Taiwanese flavors with modern techniques, positioning it as a benchmark of innovation in the global food industry.

Varmt’s signature dish, Garlic Chili Oyster Noodles, embodies this unique fusion—combining the comforting essence of Taiwanese classics with bold, contemporary flavors. CEO Lin Sheng-Lien remarked, “At Varmt, we aim to offer more than just a meal; we deliver an experience that connects culture and taste. It’s about creating meaningful moments that resonate with our guests.”

The growing international attention has sparked discussions with leading European restaurant groups and investors about potential collaborations and expansions. Industry experts believe Varmt represents a new wave in Asian cuisine, combining high culinary standards with accessibility. "This restaurant reflects the future of the global culinary industry—a perfect balance of quality and affordability," noted one experienced European investor.

The buzz created by European media has also resonated back in Taiwan, strengthening Varmt's domestic reputation. Market analysts highlight the brand’s stable business model, strong customer loyalty, and strategic plans for growth—particularly through franchise development and expansion into overseas markets, including Europe.

Varmt’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement further enhances its brand value. The restaurant sources local ingredients, reduces food waste, and ensures that social responsibility remains at the core of its operations—all while maintaining profitability.

Industry insiders see Varmt’s innovative spirit and strong growth potential as key factors for future success in the European market. As it continues to attract global interest, Varmt is not just a restaurant—it’s a cultural movement redefining Taiwanese cuisine on the world stage.

With its rising global reputation and strategic vision, Varmt is well-positioned to become a leading name in the European dining scene, offering both a unique culinary experience and a promising investment opportunity.



Through Alan Lin's efforts, VARMT received recognition from the Michelin Guide, a monumental affirmation and encouragement for the entire team. (Photography: VARMT) (PRNewsfoto/The Icons)

