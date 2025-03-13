Haunted in Pink: St. Augustine's Most Glamorous Ghost Tour Blends Paranormal Encounters with Pink Culture

Haunted in Pink Golf Cart in St. Augustine Haunted in Pink Tour in St. Augustine

A One-of-a-Kind Haunted Golf Cart Tour That's a Must-Do for Florida Travelers Looking Beyond the Theme Parks and Beaches

Haunted in Pink is not just a ghost tour—it’s a pinkanormal adventure where history, hauntings, and glam collide for a one-of-a-kind experience in St. Augustine!” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Manager

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For travelers looking for unique things to do in Florida beyond the theme parks and beaches, there's a thrilling new way to experience the nation's oldest city—where ghosts meet glam in a one-of-a-kind haunted adventure! Introducing Haunted in Pink, a pinkanormal experience that blends true paranormal encounters, chilling ghost stories, and a fabulous pink twist—all in the heart of St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city.Unlike traditional walking ghost tours, Haunted in Pink takes guests on a spooky-chic ride through St. Augustine's most legendary haunted sites in a themed golf cart. This immersive experience combines history, hauntings, and a splash of glam, making it a must-do for ghost tour lovers, thrill-seekers, and fans of all things pink!Why Haunted in Pink is St. Augustine's Hottest New Attraction👻 REAL ghost stories from St. Augustine's most haunted locations🎀 A pink twist on the paranormal—because ghosts deserve glam too!🚗 A haunted-themed golf cart tour—ghost-hunting has never been this stylish!🦩 Instagram-worthy moments blending eerie & elegant vibesWith St. Augustine recognized as one of the most haunted cities in the U.S., this new tour brings a fresh, fun, and mysterious take on the town's supernatural side. Whether you're a history buff, ghost hunter, or just looking for a fun way to explore beyond the usual attractions, Haunted in Pink is an unforgettable experience.Limited-Time Tour – Available Now Through AugustThe Haunted in Pink Tour is currently available every night through the end of August, depending on availability. Spots are disappearing fast—just like the spirits of St. Augustine!📍 Location: St. Augustine, FL📅 Dates: Nightly through August (based on availability)📞 Reservations: (407) 519-8711 | (407) 361-9969🔗 Book Your Haunted Glam Adventure Now:About Pink Culture & BK AdventureHaunted in Pink is part of Pink Culture Tours , an innovative travel concept blending unique storytelling, immersive experiences, and a stylish twist on adventure travel. Hosted by BK Adventure, Florida's top outdoor adventure tour company, Haunted in Pink continues the brand's mission of creating unforgettable, out-of-the-box experiences.Explore more at: https://www.bkadventure.com/pink-culture-tours/ Media Contact:📧 Press Inquiries: pinktours@bkadventure.com📞 Phone: (407) 519-8711 | (407) 361-9969Don't miss the chance to experience St. Augustine like never before—book your Haunted in Pink Tour today before it vanishes!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.