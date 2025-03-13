Nitin Nishandar joins Emozo Labs as Global Chief Revenue Officer, in Singapore

Emozo Labs bolsters its senior leadership team & APAC presence, with the addition of senior customer and sales leader in Singapore.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emozo Labs , a leading innovator in AI-driven consumer insights, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nitin Nishandar as its Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Nitin will be responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding global partnerships, and strengthening the company’s market position in the customer insights space.With over 25 years of experience in scaling businesses and driving growth, Nitin brings a wealth of expertise in strategy, sales leadership, and business transformation. Prior to joining Emozo Labs, he held key leadership roles at Kantar Insights, including Chief Commercial Officer - Asia Pacific, CEO - Vietnam, and Regional MD for Kantar’s Brand and Shopper practice. He also co-founded MetaConsumer, where he worked with a great mix of technologists and clients to revolutionize the media measurement landscape.“We are thrilled to welcome Nitin to the Emozo Labs leadership team,” said Indranil Mukherjee, President of Emozo Labs. “Nitin has a great mix of experience to realize Emozo’s vision and take our cutting-edge products to a greater number of customers in the market. He gets consumer insights, and the future disruption needed in the space. His knowledge and experience, combined with his proven track record in revenue acceleration, makes him the ideal leader to drive our growth strategy forward.”According to Nitin, “A lot of consumer insights agencies claim to do System1 research, but I haven’t seen a better application than Emozo in this space. I am particularly impressed with the way Emozo has leveraged AI to go beyond clicks and views and measure the real emotional resonance.”In his new role, Nitin will focus on optimizing go-to-market strategies, strengthening customer relationships, and leveraging AI-powered solutions to deliver enhanced value to businesses worldwide. “I am a big believer in co-creation and am looking to co-create AI-powered solutions that will help us build a truly next-generation insights company”, said Nitin.Nitin’s appointment reinforces Emozo Labs’ commitment to innovation and leadership in the AI-driven customer insights industry. As the company continues to scale, his strategic vision will play a crucial role in shaping its global revenue strategy. Nitin is based in Singapore which further strengthens Emozo's presence in Asia-Pacific.About Emozo: Emozo Labs ( https://emozo.ai ) is a new-age insights platform, that leverages the powers of AI to enable deep, intuitive research at scale and with speed. Emozo’s flagship offering is a fully secure, DIY platform that uncovers emotional and behavioral insights from consumer responses, to solve branding, packaging, digital content and experience challenges.

