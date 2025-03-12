Top Virginia Waters for Trophy Smallmouth Bass in 2024

By Alex McCrickard/DWR

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is tasked with managing freshwater fisheries across the state of Virginia using best available science. Our biologists utilize a variety of fisheries methodology to collect information on the health of our fisheries. Data derived from scientific fisheries methodology is known as fishery-independent data and is key to managing our fisheries for the best interest of the public. Examples of fishery-independent surveys include electrofishing, gill netting, and trap netting surveys that our biologists implement to manage these public resources. Additionally, angler derived data or fishery-dependent data is data that is collected from recreational and or commercial sources. Fishery-dependent data can also play a role in the management of our fisheries.

The Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program (OVARP) is one unique source of fisheries-dependent data that our agency collects annually. The OVARP is a voluntary program where anglers can be recognized for the catch of trophy-sized freshwater fish. Different minimum lengths and weights are required to reach trophy “citation” size for the 30 different species in the program. Of particular interest to Virginia anglers are the numbers of citation smallmouth bass that are caught annually from public waterbodies throughout the state.

Smallmouth bass must be a minimum of 20 inches to be a length citation and 5 pounds to be a weight citation. You can receive a citation for either length, weight, or both. Regardless, we are talking about truly large smallmouth bass here! Below is the list of the top five waterbodies by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations from 2024. It should be noted that this is a voluntary program based on the honor system. Not every citation-sized fish caught in Virginia is entered into the program so this is simply a reflection of the data collected from the past year within the OVARP.

The top five waterbodies rated by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations caught in 2024.This ranking is simply a reflection of the data collected over the past year within the OVARP.

Grady Middleton displays a citation smallmouth bass that he caught on the James River. Photo courtesy of Grady Middleton