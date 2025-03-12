Top Virginia Waters for Trophy Smallmouth Bass in 2024
By Alex McCrickard/DWR
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is tasked with managing freshwater fisheries across the state of Virginia using best available science. Our biologists utilize a variety of fisheries methodology to collect information on the health of our fisheries. Data derived from scientific fisheries methodology is known as fishery-independent data and is key to managing our fisheries for the best interest of the public. Examples of fishery-independent surveys include electrofishing, gill netting, and trap netting surveys that our biologists implement to manage these public resources. Additionally, angler derived data or fishery-dependent data is data that is collected from recreational and or commercial sources. Fishery-dependent data can also play a role in the management of our fisheries.
The Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program (OVARP) is one unique source of fisheries-dependent data that our agency collects annually. The OVARP is a voluntary program where anglers can be recognized for the catch of trophy-sized freshwater fish. Different minimum lengths and weights are required to reach trophy “citation” size for the 30 different species in the program. Of particular interest to Virginia anglers are the numbers of citation smallmouth bass that are caught annually from public waterbodies throughout the state.
Smallmouth bass must be a minimum of 20 inches to be a length citation and 5 pounds to be a weight citation. You can receive a citation for either length, weight, or both. Regardless, we are talking about truly large smallmouth bass here! Below is the list of the top five waterbodies by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations from 2024. It should be noted that this is a voluntary program based on the honor system. Not every citation-sized fish caught in Virginia is entered into the program so this is simply a reflection of the data collected from the past year within the OVARP.
The top five waterbodies rated by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations caught in 2024.This ranking is simply a reflection of the data collected over the past year within the OVARP.
Grady Middleton displays a citation smallmouth bass that he caught on the James River. Photo courtesy of Grady Middleton
The James River ranked #1 for producing citation smallmouth bass catches in 2024 with 60 citation catches awarded through the OVARP. The James has long been known as a top smallmouth destination from its headwaters at the confluence of the Jackson and Cowpasture rivers all the way to the fall line in downtown Richmond. However, recent reductions in smallmouth bass abundance have many anglers concerned. “The Non-tidal James River has experienced noticeable reductions in Smallmouth Bass abundance in recent years,” said Hunter Hatcher, DWR fisheries biologist. “This certainly isn’t ideal, but the result is an abundance of forage for the fish that remain, leading to rapid growth rates and excellent potential for a trophy catch on your next outing. For best success, anglers should target transition areas where deep runs and pools meet shallow rocky riffles. The hotter the weather gets, the more you’ll want to key on riffles and moving water—you’ll be surprised how shallow big smallmouth will be during the dog days of summer. Take note of current breaks created by boulders, rock ledges, and woody debris,” said Hatcher. Additionally, it should be noted that late winter and early spring can be the best time of the year to target truly big smallmouth bass in pre-spawn mode. Floating the James is the best way to cover water in search of big smallmouth bass!
Angler Troy Wines with a citation smallmouth caught on the James River.
- The New River has long been renowned as a trophy smallmouth bass fishery. The New produced 49 citation smallmouth bass catches through the OVARP, giving it the #2 ranking in the top waters list. Fishing the New is special as it’s an ancient river system that happens to be the oldest on the North American continent. “Despite a few years of poor year classes in the late 2010s, good numbers of quality fish still remain for anglers to target. And recent above-average spawning classes, especially on the upper New, bode well for anglers as these fish grow to adult size,” said Jeff Williams, DWR regional fisheries manager.“Catch rates are up across all size ranges throughout the New River,” added Kristin Chestnut-Faull, DWR fisheries biologist. “The upper New River produces the highest catch rates above Fries Dam, and the largest fish are in the sections below Buck Dam. On the lower New River, if you’re after numbers and looking to enjoy a good day of fishing, all sections bode well. If you’re after those memorable catches, target reaches from Radford down through Pembroke,” said Chestnut-Faull. Floating the New River is the best way to cover ground when fishing for smallmouth bass. Late winter and early Spring give the angler opportunities at catching trophy smallmouth bass!
- Smith Mountain Lake might be best known for its trophy striped bass fishery, but anglers searching for trophy smallmouth bass should not overlook this top destination. Smith Mountain Lake ranked #3 for citation smallmouth, with 20 citations being caught in 2024. This scenic impoundment is large, at 20,600 acres, and located in Bedford and Franklin counties. Smith Mountain Lake provides deeper water habitat in addition to rock shoals, submerged brush piles, fallen trees, coves, and numerous big points. In the spring, anglers can target boat docks and piers—just remember to be courteous to local landowners. “Anglers targeting smallmouth bass at Smith Mountain Lake tend to have the best success in late fall and early spring,” said Dan Wilson, DWR fisheries biologist. “I would target the months of November and December and then again in March and April for smallmouth.”
- The Shenandoah River ranked #4 for citation smallmouth with 14 citations being caught in 2024. Just northeast of Front Royal, Virginia, the South Fork and North Fork come together to form the mainstem Shenandoah River. Anglers can target smallmouth bass in both the North Fork and South Fork in addition to the mainstem from its formation all the way down to its confluence with the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry. “The mainstem and the South Fork have the highest density of trophy fish,” said Jason Hallacher, DWR fisheries biologist. “The South Fork’s smallmouth population has been a consistent numbers fishery for the last 10 years. However, over the past few years the population has trended toward larger fish and the potential for citations is there. The mainstem is also on the upswing after three straight years of average spawning. Smallmouth numbers are increasing and your best chance for catching a trophy smallmouth can be found from Warren Dam to the Route 7 landing. The North Fork has the lowest numbers of bass overall, but within the middle reaches around Woodstock and Edinburg, anglers can expect to find quality fish,” said Hallacher.
- The Maury River came in at #5 for total numbers of smallmouth bass citations with nine being caught and entered through the OVARP in 2024. This river has a lot of character, from its formation at the confluence of the Calfpasture and Little Calfpasture rivers to its confluence with James 42 miles downstream. Depending on which section of the Maury you are on, it will have that little river to medium-sized river feel. The Maury continues to impress anglers with its consistent smallmouth bass fishing. The lower portions of the river can produce some exceptionally big smallmouth bass too.“Consistent spawning success has driven an increase in the overall population numbers,” said Hallacher. “From 2010 to 2015 the numbers of juvenile bass captured were well below the long-term average. This led to a slight decline in overall catch rate during those years. Fortunately, from 2016 through the present, the numbers of juveniles have rebounded, which has resulted in an overall increase in total catch rate as well as an increase in quality fish. Target the Maury in the spring when the flows are up. Later in the summer it can be a great spot to wade fish.”
