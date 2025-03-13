Global Drones Market Expected to Exceed $60 Billion By 2029 Fueling an Upsurge in Production Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The drones market refers to the global industry focused on the development, production, and sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for both commercial and consumer use. It spans various sectors, including defense, agriculture, logistics, media, and public safety, driven by advances in technology and the growing demand for automation and aerial solutions. Here’s what’s driving the charge toward a more sustainable future. A recent report in March from bccResearch said that “The drones market is soaring, revolutionizing industries from agriculture to defense with cutting-edge technology and automation. As innovation takes flight, this booming sector is reshaping the future of business and exploration.” The report continued: “The global drones market, valued at $30.4 billion in 2023, is set to soar to $61.2 billion by 2029, growing at a 12.6% CAGR. This analysis uncovers the key innovations and trends, offering businesses, investors and policymakers insights to navigate challenges and capture emerging opportunities in the evolving drone market.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

bccResearch continued: “The commercial drones market is expected to reach $24.0 billion by 2029, growing at a 13.8% CAGR. This report dives into cutting-edge advances, evolving market dynamics, and real-world applications. It offers insights into innovations, regulations, and opportunities, helping businesses, investors, and policymakers navigate the rapidly evolving commercial drone landscape. Including: Favorable regulations: Favorable regulations in the global commercial drones' market are driving innovation and adoption by enabling safer, more efficient operations. Governments worldwide are easing restrictions, fostering industry growth in sectors like delivery, agriculture, and surveillance. Technological advances in commercial drones: Technological advances in commercial drones are enhancing performance with improved AI, automation, and battery life. Innovations in sensors, navigation, and payload capacity are expanding applications across industries like logistics, agriculture, and security. As well as Increasing use in many industries: The increasing use of commercial drones across industries is revolutionizing operations in agriculture, logistics, construction, and security. Their efficiency, automation, and data-gathering capabilities are driving widespread adoption and innovation.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands ZenaDrone Team by 35 Engineers and Technicians to Meet Drone Production Manufacturing Capacity - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces today that its subsidiary ZenaDrone is expanding its team of drone engineers, technicians, and R&D engineers by adding 35 new hires to meet production line and capability requirements for the manufacturing of its drone products.

“As we transition from the prototype stages to full-scale production of our drones, we are adding qualified engineering, manufacturing and technical talent to commence and accelerate full-scale manufacturing and assembly. Expanding our production line capacity by adding these resources is a critical step in delivering our drones to market efficiently while meeting our monthly production goals,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drones will be manufactured in the company’s 10,000-foot manufacturing facility in Sharjah, UAE where prototype and R&D development, drone assembly, flight testing, and quality control functions also take place. ZenaDrone’s engineers include multi-disciplinary area backgrounds including mechanical, avionic, electrical and electronics specializations. Drone technicians have manufacturing or drone industry backgrounds and are specialists in a variety of assembly line production, flight testing, and quality control areas. Of the new team members, 15 have joined the company already and an additional 20 are expected to be onboard over the next one to two months.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous multifunction drone offering stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, innovative software technology, sensors, AI, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for military and industrial use. The company previously completed two paid trials with the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserve for logistics and transportation applications carrying critical cargo, such as blood, in the field.

The ZenaDrone IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed to be an advanced AI multifunction drone designed for commercial inspections, land surveys and other outdoor applications, and for the defense sector for various inspections and reconnaissance missions. Equipped with state-of-the-art cameras and sensors, the IQ Square offers a flight time of approximately 20 minutes when used with its autonomous recharging pad and can carry a payload of up to seven kilograms. With a footprint of 41X41 inches, the VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing), drone features retractable landing gear for enhanced functionality and adaptability.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is an indoor drone and comes in 10x10-inch or 20X20-inch models, designed to perform regular and frequent inspections such as bar code or RFID scanning, facility maintenance inspections, security monitoring, 3D indoor mapping inside a warehouse, distribution, or plant facility. The IQ Nano is designed for autonomous use featuring integrated sensors, high-quality cameras, and data collection and analysis. Weighing 1.5kg and with a flight time of up to 20 minutes before utilizing the automatic battery charging station, it is designed for hovering stability and for safety with obstacle avoidance capabilities. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the market this week include:

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has recently entered into three agreements with JetZero, the developer of a novel blended wing body aircraft, to provide key systems for the airframer's full-scale demonstrator. Pratt & Whitney will integrate the PW2040 engine and auxiliary power unit (APU); and Collins Aerospace will provide the nacelle and propulsion mounting structure. Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace are RTX businesses.

“The aviation industry is focused on efforts to reduce operational costs by improving fuel efficiency and RTX has an extensive portfolio of technologies to help companies like JetZero do just that,” said Juan de Bedout, RTX's chief technology officer. "Together, JetZero and RTX will play an important role in redefining the future of commercial and military aviation.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced it has fulfilled the previously announced order for 60 RedEdge-P Multispectral Sensors from an East Asian value-added reseller (VAR).

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Following the successful on-time completion of this, our largest sensor sale in AgEagle history, we look forward to building on this significant momentum. The achievement underscores our commitment to impeccable execution and reliability and further represents a landmark milestone in our strategic growth plan for 2025 and beyond. We look forward to continuing to enhance and scale our high-value intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance product offerings to military and commercial operations worldwide to effectively position AgEagle for long-term shareholder value creation.”

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EHang: “We are thrilled to have concluded 2024 with a series of achievements that have propelled us closer to the widespread commercial adoption of eVTOLs. As a pioneer in the UAM industry, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly and annual eVTOL deliveries, driving revenues to record-high levels and delivering our first year of non-GAAP profitability1. This underscores the accelerating adoption of our pilotless eVTOL solutions. We worked on our production capacity expansion, deepened ecosystem partnerships for infrastructure and talents, and advanced our footprint in Asia, Europe and South America. Looking ahead to 2025, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our operational network, and scaling production to meet increasing demands and unlock the full potential of UAM. We are confident in our ability to lead the transformation of aerial transportation and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recently announced Jeff Shockey as the company's new executive vice president of Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy, effective Feb. 24.

Shockey will lead Boeing's global public policy efforts, including U.S. federal, state and local government operations and sustainability, as well as the company's global philanthropic organization Boeing Global Engagement. Additionally, Shockey will ensure a cohesive corporate strategy to communicate Boeing's business interests and drive engagement with public and private stakeholders. He will report to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg and serve on the company's Executive Council.

“Jeff's tremendous record of accomplishment across more than 30 years in government, government relations and business development will be an asset as we work to restore trust with key government stakeholders," said Ortberg. "His prior experience at Boeing and across the commercial and defense industry will support our ongoing focus on strengthening our culture and building a new future for Boeing based on a strong foundation of safety, quality and performance.”

