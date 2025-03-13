Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Files Seven Additional Federal Tort Claims Act Administrative Complaints Against the Coast Guard on Behalf of Sexual Assault Survivors

NEW LONDON, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight filed seven new Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) administrative complaints against the United States Coast Guard, its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security; and its former parent agency, the Department of Transportation, (collectively “the Coast Guard”) on behalf of Does 23-29, all of whom allege they were sexually assaulted while they were cadets or prospective cadets of the Coast Guard Academy (“the Academy”). In September and October 2024, Sanford Heisler filed 22 similar FTCA complaints on behalf of additional sexual assault survivors, bringing the total number of former Academy cadets represented by the firm to 29. This is believed to be the first known collective action by sexual violence survivors against a United States service academy.

The claimants are represented by Christine Dunn, Partner and Co-Chair of the Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group, as well as Jillian Seymour, Associate. The claimants are also represented by Ryan Melogy of the New York law firm Maritime Legal Solutions, PLLC.

“Additional Coast Guard Academy sexual assault survivors continue to reach out to me. I’ve heard story after story of the sexual violence they endured at the Academy and how the Academy turned a blind eye,” said attorney Christine Dunn. “The Coast Guard can no longer be allowed to sweep sexual assault under the rug. My clients are standing together and demanding that the Coast Guard be held accountable for allowing a culture to flourish at the Academy where sexual assault was condoned,” said Dunn.

The FTCA complaints allege that the Coast Guard’s failure to implement adequate policies and practices and allowed sexual violence to go unchecked at the Academy, resulting in the claimants’ harm. The complaints further allege that the Coast Guard condoned and actively concealed the rampant nature of sexual assault and harassment of Academy students, knowingly placing the claimants and other cadets in danger.

The claimants seek to hold the Coast Guard accountable through the FTCA, a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by their employees. Prior to filing a lawsuit in court, an individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency then has six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

The seven FTCA administrative complaints filed today detail the sexual violence endured by the claimants while they were cadets or prospective cadets of the Academy. Several claimants were sexually assaulted in their dorm rooms by classmates who entered without permission, enabled by an Academy policy that prohibited cadets from locking their doors. One claimant woke up on several different occasions during her tenure at the Academy to find a drunk, naked male classmate lying on top of her, sexually assaulting her. Another complaint details how the claimant was drugged while attending a party, accepted a ride home from fellow cadets assuming it would be safe, and woke up the next morning having been raped. Another claimant was repeatedly sexually assaulted in a single night while staying at an Academy Lieutenant’s house with fellow cadets.

In January 2025 Admiral Linda Fagan, former Commandant of the Coast Guard, was ousted from her position, in part because of her role in the continued cover up of Operation Fouled Anchor (“OFA”). Sexual assault at the Coast Guard Academy has received increased attention since 2023 when CNN exposed the story of OFA – an investigation into decades of inadequate handling of sexual assault claims at the Academy and the subsequent intentional concealment of the investigative report from Congress. Outraged at the cover up, Congress initiated hearings, leading to a December 2024 bipartisan interim report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (“PSI”) finding that the Coast Guard Academy “had failed to properly investigate and pursue allegations of sexual assault and harassment for decades,” and “covered up” the investigation.

In February 2025, the Coast Guard Reauthorization Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill which proposes several new regulations relating to cadet safety, was introduced in Congress. In what would be a historic change to Academy requirements, the bill mandates that the Academy install electronic locking mechanisms to secure cadet rooms and common spaces. In announcing the new proposed regulations, Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) wrote that “Unauthorized room entries were a factor in the majority of incident cases in Operation Fouled Anchor that occurred on campus. Allowing cadets to lock their doors has been recommended by victims and individuals in the Coast Guard for more than 25 years.” Multiple complaints filed by Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight detail exactly this: the inability to lock dorm rooms played a key role in enabling sexual predators to enter cadets’ sleeping areas to sexually assault them.

“Decades of documented moral failures by leaders by the U.S. Coast Guard have made it clear to Congress, the public, and survivors that the agency is unwilling to take steps needed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets from systemic sexual abuse,” said attorney Ryan Melogy. “It has become obvious that only outside pressure can lead to change. I’m proud of all our brave clients for their willingness to be that much-needed change by seeking to hold the Academy accountable to its own values and ideals,” Melogy said.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Diego, and Nashville. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower, criminal/sexual violence, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements. The National Law Journal recognized Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as 2021 Employment Rights Firm of the Year and 2021 Human Rights Firm of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm's newsroom

If you experienced sexual abuse and are seeking counsel, please call 202-221-3152 or email cdunn@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like the opportunity to help you.

About Maritime Legal Solutions, PLLC

Maritime Legal Solutions, PLLC is a maritime and military justice law firm focused on the representation of victims of sexual abuse. If you need help reporting abuse and obtaining justice, please contact Ryan Melogy by emailing help@Justice4Mariners.com, texting 347-562-9119, or visiting www.Justice4Mariners.com for a complimentary consultation.

