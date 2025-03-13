Loyal Names Nanette Oddo as Chief Executive Officer, Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Atlanta, Georgia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nanette Oddo as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With her extensive experience in healthcare technology and digital transformation, Ms. Oddo will guide the company into its next phase of growth following a successful Series B fundraising round in July 2024.

"I am honored to join Loyal at such an exciting time," said Ms. Oddo, CEO of Loyal. "Loyal's dedication to improving patient engagement and streamlining healthcare operations aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to expand our impact, enhance our solutions, and help healthcare organizations provide better experiences and outcomes for the patients they serve."

Ms. Oddo brings considerable experience to Loyal, having held leadership positions in several fast-growing healthcare organizations. Before joining Loyal, she served as the President and CEO of Truveris, where she implemented a vision and set of strategic initiatives that led to consistent growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nanette to the Loyal team," said Saurabh Sinha, Chairman of Loyal's Board. "Her knowledge of the healthcare landscape, combined with her proven leadership in scaling high-growth organizations, makes her the perfect leader for Loyal as we strive to transform patient engagement and support the growth of health systems. With Nanette at the helm, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and create meaningful impact for our customers."

Prior to her time at Truveris, Ms. Oddo spent twelve years in various leadership roles at Phreesia, a leading platform for patient intake and engagement, where she played a crucial role in the company's expansion. Her career also includes senior positions at TNS Healthcare (now Kantar Health) and Pharmetrics (now part of IQVIA), where she contributed to advancements in healthcare data analytics and patient engagement.

"Nanette's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Loyal," said James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner of Concord Health Partners. "With the company's strong momentum, her leadership will help accelerate innovation, optimize patient engagement, and deliver measurable value to health systems, ultimately improving outcomes and driving stronger ROI."

About Loyal

Loyal is a leading provider of scalable patient engagement solutions that empower health systems to deliver seamless, data-driven care experiences. Designed specifically for healthcare, its Care Activation Platform offers flexible solutions designed to grow alongside a health system as their engagement needs advance. With advanced AI capabilities like propensity modeling and automated segmentation, Loyal enables organizations to improve engagement strategies and enhance patient experiences. Trusted by prominent health systems, Loyal transforms the digital healthcare experience with innovative and intuitive solutions.

Attachment

Ryan Kelly Loyal 7073324979 ryan.kelly@loyalhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.