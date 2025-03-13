Canvas at Midlothian: A Brand New Build-to-Rent Community Now Leasing in Midlothian, TX





Canvas at Midlothian, a high-end rental home community, is now leasing 201 homes and townhomes in Midlothian, Texas.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watermark Companies is proud to announce that its latest development, Canvas at Midlothian, is now accepting applications for April move-ins.

Watermark Companies, a solutions-based build-to-rent real estate developer, is known for their impressive single-family home communities - known as “Canvas Communities”. Now leasing two, three, and four bedroom homes, Canvas at Midlothian is professionally managed by Willow Bridge Property Company, a leader in the multifamily industry. Canvas at Midlothian is anticipated to welcome its first residents in April of 2025.

Canvas at Midlothian offers 201 thoughtfully designed single-family homes and townhomes in Midlothian, TX. Each home features stylish interiors and premium in-home amenities such as an attached 2-car garage, smart home technology, stainless steel appliances, and a private outdoor space. In addition to the host of niceties inside the homes, residents will also enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with complimentary lawn care and home repairs.

This brand-new community offers the freedom of single-family living with the conveniences of a rental community. Residents have exclusive access to a community pool, pickleball court, a fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, a spacious clubroom, and grilling stations. The pet-friendly community also offers an on-site dog park and lush green spaces throughout.

Canvas at Midlothian is situated in the rapidly growing city of Midlothian, Texas, just a 30-minute drive from both downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Residents can enjoy access to abundant outdoor recreation, while also being minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Listed as the number two ‘Best Place to Live in Ellis County’, according to Niche.com , Midlothian offers a seamless blend of small town charm & modern luxuries.

“As build-to-rent communities continue to grow and increase in popularity, we’re excited to welcome this exceptional community to Midlothian,” said Catlin Clarke, Marketing and Communications Manager at Watermark Companies. “By offering a variety of home types and floor plans - along with a plethora of amenities - we’re able to meet the needs of a wide range of renters and elevate the way they live, work, and play.”

For more information, please visit canvasatmidlothian.com

About Watermark Companies

Watermark Companies is a solutions-based real estate developer and builder providing residents a new & improved way to live across the nation. Watermark develops impressive single-family home communities with the conveniences of a lease and the amenities of a resort, all professionally managed and maintained. Our communities distinguish themselves by revolutionizing the way residents live, work, and play through intentional design, hospitality-inspired service, and a resident-first ideology. To learn more, visit wmcompanies.com .

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.

