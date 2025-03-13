Notice of Pending Elections for District 1B Judicial Nominating Commissioners

Notice is hereby given of a vacancy in the office of Elective Judicial Nominating Commissioner for Judicial Election District 1B. This is to notify the public that a special election will be held from April 16, 2025, until and including May 9, 2025, to elect an individual to fill this vacancy and serve the remainder of the term for this position. See Iowa Code § 46.5(3). The term for this position expires January 31, 2026.

Individuals who wish to serve on a District Judicial Nominating Commission are not required to be attorneys but must meet certain legal requirements. In addition, to have their name placed on the election ballot, individuals must file their completed nominating petition with State Court Administration no later than Monday, April 14, 2025. The nominating petition must be signed by at least ten eligible electors of the candidate’s judicial district.

Click here if you wish to obtain a nominating petition, and then follow the instructions included with the petition regarding how to complete the petition and submit it.

The State Court Administrator will conduct this election, and eligible attorneys shall have the ability to vote. See Iowa Code Chapter 46 for specific information about voting eligibility.

Voting by eligible attorneys will begin April 16, 2025.

The election winner shall be notified, and the election results shall be reported to the Governor and the General Assembly and published on the judicial branch website.

The above is a summary of the nomination and selection process. If you wish to learn more, or if you are interested in becoming a member of a District Judicial Nominating Commission, you should carefully read Article V, sections 15 and 16 of the Iowa Constitution and Iowa Code Chapter 46 so you fully understand all the details of the nomination and selection process, and the requirements for running for, or voting for, the position of commissioner. You may also find additional information on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/.

Robert Gast

State Court Administrator

March 13, 2025

For More Information:

Email [email protected]