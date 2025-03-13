The first episode of the programme “Página do IX Governo” (Page of the 9th Government) premieres tomorrow on RTTL and social media

Thu. 13 of March of 2025, 15:14h

The 9th Constitutional Government announces the broadcast of the first episode of the interview programme “Página do IX Governo” (Page of the 9th Government), which will be broadcast tomorrow, March 14th, 2025, on Rádio e Televisão de Timor-Leste (RTTL) and the Government's official social networks.

This initiative, promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson Agio Pereira in partnership with RTTL, aims to strengthen direct communication between the Government and citizens, ensure transparency, and share information on the main Government policies and actions.

In the premiere episode, presented by Nélia Chaves and with Ika Moniz as executive producer, the Minister of Public Works, Samuel Marçal, presents the Government's plans for the infrastructure sector, a strategic area for the country's development. The debate will focus on priority projects, such as rehabilitating roads and bridges, improving water and electricity supply and mitigating flood risks, reinforcing the Executive's commitment to Timor-Leste's sustainable growth.

Minister Agio Pereira points out that this programme represents “a space for dialogue and transparency, allowing the population to follow the Government's actions clearly and objectively.”

The Government invites all citizens to follow the broadcast and actively participate in this new institutional communication channel.