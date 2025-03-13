Intent IQ Announces Collaboration to Empower Marketers with Advanced Cookieless Audience Activation on Snowflake

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leader in cookieless audience targeting and identity resolution, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to provide marketers with a comprehensive, privacy-first solution for activating and onboarding target audiences. Through this collaboration, marketers are able to target Safari and IOS audiences and select supply side platforms through Intent IQ's Snowflake Native App, offering a seamless, secure, and compliant way to leverage cookieless data for their campaigns.

Key benefits for marketers who want to improve campaign performance include:

Audience Reach: Marketers can now access and engage their Safari and iOS audiences directly from within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, providing a unified approach to audience targeting across multiple channels and inventory types.

Marketers can now access and engage their Safari and iOS audiences directly from within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, providing a unified approach to audience targeting across multiple channels and inventory types. Seamless Audience Onboarding: With Intent IQ’s integration into Snowflake, marketers can onboard their audiences directly via Snowflake Marketplace, simplifying data management and reducing the friction often associated with moving audience data between platforms.

With Intent IQ’s integration into Snowflake, marketers can onboard their audiences directly via Snowflake Marketplace, simplifying data management and reducing the friction often associated with moving audience data between platforms. Cookieless Audience Activation: Marketers can activate cookieless audiences and build Private Marketplaces that run directly from their Demand-Side Platform accounts, easily enabling more sophisticated audience targeting.

Marketers can activate cookieless audiences and build that run directly from their accounts, easily enabling more sophisticated audience targeting. Enhanced Audience Expansion: By leveraging Cookieless Look-Alike Audiences , marketers can effectively and efficiently scale seed audiences.

By leveraging , marketers can effectively and efficiently scale seed audiences. Security & Compliance: As privacy concerns continue to grow, Intent IQ ensures that marketers can safely navigate cookieless audience activation with a solution that is both secure and compliant with the latest regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.



“We're thrilled to work with Snowflake, a leader in data infrastructure,” said Roy Shkedi, Chief Executive Officer at Intent IQ. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward for cookieless audience targeting. By integrating our technology with Snowflake's powerful data platform, we’re offering marketers a streamlined, secure, and effective way to activate these audiences while adhering to the highest standards of privacy.”

“Marketers need to resolve and activate first party data at scale in a manner that is not reliant on cookies,” said David Wells, Industry Principal for Media, Entertainment, & Advertising at Snowflake. “Intent IQ's Snowflake Native App provides an efficient, effective privacy minded way in which to activate first party data as signal loss erosion permeates the landscape.”

This strategic integration is a significant milestone for the industry, providing easy access to innovative, cookieless identity solutions that drive exceptional results for marketers, while respecting consumer privacy and data security.

For more information on the partnership, please visit intentiq.com.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprising over 170 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com.

