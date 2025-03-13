InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) Re-Engaged for Blockchain Futurist Conference, and ETHWomen in May 2025

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW), one of more than 70 brands under InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), today announced its re-engagement by the 7th Annual Blockchain Futurist Conference as an official newswire. IBN will also continue serving as the official media partner for the event. The conference is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at the historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange – Design Exchange in Toronto.

In addition to the conference, CCW will provide official newswire services and IBN will support media efforts for both ETHToronto and ETHWomen. These events will also take place on May 13, 2025, in conjunction with the Blockchain Futurist Conference.

As Canada’s premier flagship event for the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, the Blockchain Futurist Conference will host visionary thought leaders, respected experts, and thousands of attendees from around the globe. The event promises extensive networking opportunities, dynamic educational workshops, and cutting-edge technological showcases.

As the official newswire, CCW will deliver traditional wire-grade dissemination, amplified article syndication, and targeted distribution across multiple social media channels. This comprehensive news coverage will generate widespread interest among investors, consumers, industry professionals, and journalists, ensuring unparalleled visibility and brand awareness for the conference and hackathons.

In its role as the official media sponsor, IBN will leverage its extensive communications solutions to boost the profile of the conference organizers, invited speakers, thought leaders, exhibitors, and participating companies. IBN’s coverage includes distribution to over 5,000 syndication partners and a portfolio of 60+ influential brands—such as CryptoCurrencyWire and TechMediaWire—with a combined social media audience exceeding 2 million likes and followers.

Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference commented, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with IBN and CCW. Their expertise has been instrumental in elevating the visibility of the Blockchain Futurist Conference and optimizing our outreach. We look forward to working with their highly professional team again.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Communications for IBN, added, “For over ten years, Blockchain Futurist Conference has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the Web3 space and has been central to Canada’s emergence as a global technological leader. We are excited to support this significant movement through our ongoing partnership. By employing the latest strategic communications and social media tools, we aim to drive greater recognition for the conference and hackathons while spotlighting the innovative achievements of participating companies.”

Blockchain Futurist Conference is designed to foster collaboration, drive technological innovation in Web3, and create effective networking and deal flow.

Registration is now open for both Blockchain Futurist Conference and ETHWomen. Tickets are selling fast—secure VIP or Line Bypass access to guarantee seamless entry and maximize your experience at Canada’s premier blockchain event.

Event Information:

For Blockchain Futurist Conference info and tickets, visit: https://www.futuristconference.com/

For ETHWomen visit: https://www.ethwomen.com/

For ETHToronto visit: https://www.ethtoronto.ca/



Media Inquiries: laura@futuristconference.com

Sponsorship Inquiries: billy@futuristconference.com

General Inquiries: info@futuristconference.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer



Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

