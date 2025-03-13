PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2025 CHIZ COMMENDS PHL MISSION IN THE HAGUE FOR CONSULAR ASSISTANCE TO FPRRD Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on Thursday (March 13) commended the Philippine Embassy based in The Hague for the exemplary consular assistance it has extended to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during his arrival in the Netherlands. The Senate chief praised the Embassy's proactive measures, including the provision of winter clothing, care packages, and logistical support for the former President and his delegation, as a testament to the Department of Foreign Affairs' (DFA) unwavering dedication and professionalism. He underscored that these efforts embody Filipino values of compassion, solidarity, and service. "The Philippine Embassy in The Hague has exemplified the highest standards of service and compassion in ensuring the welfare of our kababayan abroad, regardless of their circumstances," Senate President Escudero said. "Their swift and thoughtful actions reflect the values we hold dear as a nation—care, respect, and solidarity." The veteran legislator also expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Jose Eduardo Malaya III and to the entire hardworking Embassy staff, whose collective efforts ensured the well-being of the former President and his delegation. "The Embassy's commitment to safeguarding the dignity and well-being of every Filipino is truly commendable. From attending to logistical details to liaising with Dutch authorities, their unwavering service exemplifies the Filipino spirit of bayanihan. I extend my gratitude to Ambassador Malaya and the entire Philippine mission for their unwavering dedication," he added. According to Senate President Escudero, he is confident that the Embassy will extend the same courtesy and level of service to Vice President Sara Duterte, who arrived in The Hague this morning, as well as to other family members who may visit the former leader. The Senate chief highlighted the Embassy's role in securing visas for the accompanying delegation and addressing the medical needs of the former President upon his transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Detention Center. "Their proactive and thoughtful actions, from providing essential items to coordinating with Dutch authorities, demonstrate the highest standards of public service," he said. The Bicolano lawmaker also underscored the importance of continued support for the DFA and its missions abroad, recognizing their vital role in upholding the rights and welfare of Filipinos worldwide. "Our embassies are vital in protecting the rights and welfare of Filipinos abroad, and their unwavering dedication, as exemplified by the Philippine Embassy in The Netherlands, deserves our full gratitude and support," he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.