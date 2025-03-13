StretchSense Unveils the Reality XR Glove: The Future of XR Training Begins Today

We see a world where real-time motion intelligence transforms not just training, but the way people work, operate, and perform.” — Sajeewa Dayaratne, CEO of StretchSense

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StretchSense , a pioneer in motion intelligence, is redefining XR training with the launch of the Reality XR Glove —a groundbreaking innovation that delivers natural, seamless interaction in virtual environments. By eliminating the barriers of traditional controllers, the Reality XR Glove allows professionals to train with their hands, naturally and intuitively.“For too long, XR training has been constrained—not by vision, but by technology,” said Sajeewa Dayaratne, CEO of StretchSense. “Traditional controllers and camera-based tracking systems disrupt immersion , forcing trainees to adapt to hardware rather than the hardware adapting to them. Today, that changes. The Reality XR Glove enables professionals to train as they would in real life—because in high-stakes situations, precision isn’t optional.”Precision You Can Feel. Immersion Without Limits.Powered by next-generation stretch sensor technology and real-time AI-driven motion intelligence, the Reality XR Glove sets a new standard for accuracy, responsiveness, and natural interaction. It delivers:• Intuitive, Controller-Free Interaction – No distractions. No learning curve. Just seamless, natural hand movement in virtual environments.• Unmatched Precision & Muscle Memory Development – Every hand and finger movement is captured with ultra-low latency, reinforcing real-world skills.• AI-Enhanced Training Insights – Real-time analytics track performance, offering actionable insights to optimize training outcomes.• Enterprise-Ready Integration – OpenXR-compliant and designed for defense, law enforcement, first responders, and high-stakes training applications.More Than a Glove—A New Era of Motion IntelligenceWith every Reality XR Glove, StretchSense is advancing a future where motion data drives smarter training, better decision-making, and peak performance. This is just the beginning.“We see a world where real-time motion intelligence transforms not just training, but the way people work, operate, and perform,” said Dayaratne. “The Reality XR Glove is the first step toward that future—where AI-driven insights make every movement count.”Precision at Scale. Ready for Deployment.Despite its cutting-edge technology, the Reality XR Glove is accessible at a special, introductory price of just $399 USD per pair, making large-scale enterprise adoption a reality.To meet demand, StretchSense is offering a limited number of exclusive launch partner slots, providing priority access, dedicated engineering support, and VIP onboarding.For more information, visit StretchSense.comAbout StretchSenseStretchSense is a global innovator in motion capture and XR interaction solutions, empowering industries with next-generation sensor technology. With a legacy of working alongside leading game developers, filmmakers, and innovators, StretchSense is dedicated to transforming digital experiences and human performance through intuitive, high-precision motion data. From AAA gaming to high-stakes professional training, our mission is to make technology seamlessly adapt to human movement, unlocking new levels of immersion and capability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.