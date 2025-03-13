Melco continues to lead with the city’s top number of Stars granted by MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025





MACAU, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment continues to lead in Macau in the newly published MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025, being granted eight MICHELIN Stars across five restaurants located in City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. This year’s result sees Jade Dragon, City of Dreams’ Cantonese fine dining restaurant, maintain its superior Three MICHELIN Star status for the seventh consecutive year, while Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is honored with Two MICHELIN Stars for the seventh consecutive year. Furthermore, Melco’s signature Cantonese restaurants Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Ying at Altira Macau, and Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams each garner One MICHELIN Star.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “It is a privilege to receive this distinction from MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau, considered by many as the global hallmark of fine dining and quality cuisine. As we strive to continually push the boundaries of luxury hospitality and entertainment by delivering our guests innovative and unforgettable experiences, we remain committed to enhancing Macau's reputation as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy through exceptional culinary offerings. We extend our gratitude to our Culinary and Food & Beverage teams for their unwavering commitment to excellence and congratulate them on this remarkable achievement. We will go on enriching our offerings and attractions as we invite guests from around the globe to enjoy the finest experiences Macau has to offer.”

At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony which took place today in Macau, Melco properties’ restaurants received the following honors:

Jade Dragon – 3 MICHELIN Stars

Three MICHELIN-Starred Chinese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Recent honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Three Stars (2019-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three Diamonds (2020-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2014-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2024), Black Diamond award (2021-2023) and only Three-Star restaurant in Macau (2020)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

Three Stars in Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide (2024)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2024)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2014-2025)

Harper’s BAZAAR HK’s BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2025)

Tatler Asia’s Tatler Best 100 Restaurants (2024)

Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2014-2024)



Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 MICHELIN Stars

Awarded Two MICHELIN Stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Recent honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Two Stars (2019-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2022-2024), Platinum award (2021) and One Star recognition (2020)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ French Restaurant of the Year (2024)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables recognition (2020-2025)

Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants award (2024)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2019-2024)

Pearl Dragon – 1 MICHELIN Star

Studio City’s MICHELIN-Starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies. Recent honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2019-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Platinum award (2021-2024)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2017-2025)

Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2016-2024)

Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards’ Best Chinese Cuisine in Asia - Excellence Award (2022)

Ying – 1 MICHELIN Star

Awarded the coveted MICHELIN Star, Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Recent honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2025)

La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)

South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2023-2025)

Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2015-2024)



Sushi Kinetsu – 1 MICHELIN Star

Bestowed the coveted MICHELIN Star, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Recent honors and awards include:

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2024-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet’s Platinum award (2024)



About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

