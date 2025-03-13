BitFuFu Included in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced that the Company has been included in the newly launched Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (Ticker: OWNB). Introduced by Bitwise Asset Management on March 11, 2025, this first-of-its-kind ETF tracks publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 BTC in their corporate treasuries.

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, listed on NYSE Arca, provides investors exposure to firms that have adopted Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. The ETF tracks the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations Index, which weights holdings based on Bitcoin ownership while ensuring diversified exposure to companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial frameworks.

At launch, BitFuFu ranked among the top 10 holdings, representing 4.03% of the fund's assets. As of February 28, 2025, BitFuFu held 1,800 BTC.

"Our inclusion in the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF is a testament to our strategic approach to Bitcoin investment and infrastructure development," said Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu. "As a global leader in Bitcoin mining, we are committed to securing and expanding the Bitcoin network while driving innovation in digital asset infrastructure. This recognition reinforces our long-term vision and confidence in Bitcoin as a transformative asset class."

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

