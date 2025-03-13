Flock Safety Raises $275 Million to Advance the Safety Technology Ecosystem and Strengthen Communities Across the U.S.

The new investment, which brings the company’s valuation to $7.5 billion, will go towards R&D and product innovation in investigative intelligence, U.S.-made hardware, and urban mobility

Atlanta, GA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform helping communities thrive, today announced a $275 million fundraise at a $7.5 billion valuation. The investment will fuel product innovation, research and development, and U.S.-based manufacturing, furthering Flock’s mission to eliminate crime and create thriving communities.

The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz, whose strong conviction anchored the round, with major backing from Greenoaks Capital and Bedrock Capital. Meritech Capital, Matrix Partners, Sands Capital, Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator also participated.

This financing event follows a transformative year of growth in which Flock crossed the $300 million ARR threshold, a roughly 70 percent year-over-year increase.

“We started Flock to make an impact on the communities throughout the United States, which began with our vision of eliminating crime,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “As we have expanded our product portfolio and reach to over 5,000 communities across the U.S., we’ve also expanded that vision — to provide the tools for cities, businesses, and individual communities to truly thrive. This funding will allow us to accelerate our investment in building technology that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

A Transformative Approach to Safety

Founded in 2017, Flock Safety revolutionized the safety technology ecosystem with its interoperable platform encompassing License Plate Readers (LPRs), gunshot detection, AI-powered video cameras, and Drone As First responder (DFR), along with software for Real-Time Crime Centers and investigative intelligence.

Flock Safety partners with over 4,800 law enforcement agencies and nearly 1,000 businesses, including 4 of the National Retail Federation Top 10 Retailers, 7 of the 10 largest U.S. shopping malls, and 10 of the 40 largest U.S. health systems.

"Flock Safety's rapid pace of innovation and expansion have been truly impressive as they scale their product suite to meet the needs of emerging and growing markets," said David George, general partner and head of a16z's Growth Fund. "While widely recognized for their work with the law enforcement community, we've seen remarkable demand across the private sector, as well, including financial services, healthcare, retail, and industrial firms. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Garrett and the Flock Safety team as they drive this next phase of growth."

Flock’s technology is used in clearing thousands of serious crime cases, including homicides, assaults, human and narcotics trafficking, and Organized Retail Crime (ORC). In the last year alone, Flock technology has been involved in:

Dismantling a human trafficking ring in Detroit, MI : Taylor Police Department used Flock Safety LPRs to track and arrest multiple suspects wanted for child predation and sex trafficking during the NFL Draft.

: Taylor Police Department used Flock Safety LPRs to wanted for child predation and sex trafficking during the NFL Draft. Arresting the Bay Bridge Shooter in San Francisco, CA : California Highway Patrol used newly-installed Flock cameras to arrest the alleged shooter only five hours after the incident.

: California Highway Patrol used newly-installed Flock cameras to only five hours after the incident. Cracking a $12 million jewelry theft in Denver, CO : Flock technology was instrumental in locating the members of a South American theft group wanted for at least one and possibly multiple thefts across the country.

: Flock technology was instrumental in of a South American theft group wanted for at least one and possibly multiple thefts across the country. Helping cities achieve 100% homicide solve rates: Jurisdictions like Tulsa, OK and Cobb County, GA cite Flock technology as an instrumental part of achieving these clearance rates, which are roughly double that of the average murder clearance rate in the U.S.

Re-Invigorating Cities With American-Made Technology

With this new funding, Flock will accelerate R&D and manufacturing across several key areas, including:

Next-generation investigative intelligence : In February, Flock announced the launch of Nova , a data intelligence platform that transforms how investigators and command staff synthesize the many data sources they have access to and surface actionable intelligence. Nova is available in Early Access today.

: In February, Flock announced the launch of , a data intelligence platform that transforms how investigators and command staff synthesize the many data sources they have access to and surface actionable intelligence. Nova is available in today. Made-in-America drones : Following its acquisition of Aerodome , the leading DFR system provider, in 2024, Flock is set to launch multiple U.S.-made drones in 2025. Flock Aerodome is already proving to provide real-time situational awareness and speed up emergency response times for agencies.

: Following its , the leading DFR system provider, in 2024, Flock is set to launch multiple U.S.-made drones in 2025. Flock Aerodome is to provide real-time situational awareness and speed up emergency response times for agencies. An interoperable safety ecosystem : Flock has demonstrated its commitment to a transparent and open safety technology ecosystem by providing no-cost data integrations with any safety technology vendor. Flock has set the standard in the industry in an effort to break down information silos, ensuring that critical data is available when and where it's needed most.

: Flock has demonstrated its commitment to a transparent and open safety technology ecosystem by providing with any safety technology vendor. Flock has set the standard in the industry in an effort to break down information silos, ensuring that critical data is available when and where it's needed most. U.S.-based manufacturing: To continue serving increased demand, Flock Safety has invested in a new 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in its home state of Georgia, which will soon be operational.

Thriving communities cannot be built without trust, and Flock is committed to its steadfast dedication to data privacy, security, and transparency. Flock continues to maintain the highest standard of data and product integrity in the industry and to reinforce the democratic principles the U.S. was founded upon.

"We're incredibly proud to have an Atlanta-founded and headquartered company like Flock, which is proving that hyper-scale growth and innovation can go hand in hand with a strong mission and vision for a better future,” said Donald Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor for the City of Atlanta. “As a Flock partner, we have seen firsthand how its suite of technology is not only helping our city solve crime but also making residents feel safer in their daily lives, which plays a vital role in shaping Atlanta into the thriving city we all envision."

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,800 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

