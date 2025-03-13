Oliver Wight Launches Ollie Accelerator™ Integrated Business Planning Solution

Delivering data-driven storyboards with analytics and insights enabling leaders to streamline decision-making, drive revenue growth, and reduce costs

NEW LONDON, N.H., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Wight Americas , a global management consulting firm launched Ollie Accelerator™ today, a cloud-based solution designed to operationalize strategy for Integrated Business Planning (IBP). Matched with Oliver Wight’s decades of expertise in IBP, the solution unifies organizations' operations under a single dashboard, enabling companies to drive revenue growth and reduce operating costs through synchronized innovation, demand, and supply plans.

About the launch, Tom Strohl, President of Oliver Wight Americas, Inc. said, “We at Oliver Wight are committed to bringing innovation and continuous improvement to our clients. The launch of Ollie Accelerator is a direct reflection of this mission and delivers a strategic tool that empowers our clients to navigate the complexities of modern business. Oliver Wight now stands alone as the preeminent thought leader bringing to clients a fully integrated People, Process and Technology approach to operationalize business strategy, speeding time to results and enabling our clients' journey to business excellence.”

Ollie Accelerator streamlines organizational data collection and delivers clear, actionable insights for executive decision-making. The customizable platform bridges communication gaps between business units by creating a single source of truth, enabling leaders to holistically track business performance, identify opportunities, and adjust strategies in real-time. Organizations can more effectively translate strategic vision into measurable outcomes through Ollie Accelerator's data aggregation capabilities. Key benefits of Ollie Accelerator include:

Rapid Implementation: Organizations can quickly see measurable results, accelerating their path to strategic alignment and operational excellence.

Organizations can quickly see measurable results, accelerating their path to strategic alignment and operational excellence. Enhanced Visibility: Aggregates and visualizes organizational data to provide a big-picture, executive-level perspective — providing a 360-degree view of business performance.

Aggregates and visualizes organizational data to provide a big-picture, executive-level perspective — providing a 360-degree view of business performance. Strategic Integration: The platform seamlessly connects strategic planning with day-to-day operations, ensuring organizational goals drive decision-making at every level.

The platform seamlessly connects strategic planning with day-to-day operations, ensuring organizational goals drive decision-making at every level. Flexible Deployment: Organizations can implement Ollie Accelerator alongside existing business applications such as ERP solutions, enhancing operations without disruption and maximizing the value of current systems.

Organizations can implement Ollie Accelerator alongside existing business applications such as ERP solutions, enhancing operations without disruption and maximizing the value of current systems. Advanced Scenario Planning : Enables businesses to model risks and opportunities, preparing for unexpected disruptions in supply chains, shifts in demand, and other challenges.

: Enables businesses to model risks and opportunities, preparing for unexpected disruptions in supply chains, shifts in demand, and other challenges. Premium Analytics: Oliver Wight clients receive a premium PowerBI license, elevating the value of their Ollie Accelerator implementation.

“The real power of Ollie Accelerator is the flexibility it offers our team,” said Cindy Boiter, EVP and President, Chemical Business at Milliken & Company. “As conditions change, we have full visibility and insights on those conditions because of Oliver Wight’s platform. We can clearly define our goals, track how they evolve over time, and adjust our strategy accordingly. We can now manage change in tandem with staying focused on our long-term objectives."

Ollie Accelerator is available in three tiers with escalating capabilities: basic, plus, and advanced. For more information on Ollie Accelerator, visit: www.oliverwight-americas.com/services/ollie-accelerator/ .

About Oliver Wight

Oliver Wight Americas is a leading global consulting and education firm dedicated to driving organizational excellence through customized, Integrated Business Planning services. Leveraging decades of hands-on experience in the manufacturing sector, its experts empower executives and decision-makers with proven strategies and actionable insights to ensure clients make their numbers. Oliver Wight equips organizations with the tools to align operations with strategic goals, consistently achieving results year after year. Learn more at www.oliverwight-americas.com .

