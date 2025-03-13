39 members of the Canadian ALS community honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Medals were presented to Canadians to recognize their contributions to advocacy, research, and support towards a world free of ALS

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) was honoured to be selected to recognize 39 Canadians from the ALS community across the country to receive the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal for their outstanding contributions toward a world free of ALS.

Established in May 2023 to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall, the Medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Canada, their province or territory, region, or an achievement abroad that brings benefit or honour to the country.

ALS Canada nominated individuals who have made an impact within the ALS community through advocacy, research, fundraising, and clinical care. The recipients include people affected by ALS, volunteers, researchers, clinicians, and other leaders.

"The Canadian ALS community is united in a shared vision of a world free of ALS, working tirelessly every day with each person contributing in their own way,” states Tammy Moore, CEO of ALS Canada. “Whether advocating for access to care and treatments, raising funds and awareness, advancing research, or providing individual care and support, their efforts are making a meaningful difference for the nearly 4,000 Canadians living with the disease. We are honoured to have this opportunity to celebrate these 39 individuals."

Presentations were held across Canada to recognize the recipients.

Mike Cels (Ontario) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer

Claudine Cook (Quebec) – Executive Director, ALS Quebec

Cathy Cummings (Ontario) – CEO, International Alliance of ALS/MND Associations

Kevin Daly (Ontario) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer (presented posthumously to his wife, Elena Daly, and children, Erica and Allison)

Bill Duff (Nova Scotia) – ALS community advocate and volunteer

Dr. Heather Durham (British Columbia) – Professor Emerita, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery and Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University

Dr. Andrew Eisen (British Columbia) – Professor Emeritus, University of British Columbia Neurology

Dr. Angela Genge (Quebec) – Executive Director, ALS Centre of Excellence for Research and Patient Care, Director, ALS Clinic at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), and Member of ALS Canada Board of Directors

Jennifer Hutton (Nova Scotia) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer

Dr. Wendy Johnston (Alberta) – Professor of Neurology and Neurologist, University of Alberta’s ALS Clinic and Member of ALS Canada Board of Directors

Dr. Sanjay Kalra (Alberta) – Professor and Henri M. Toupin Chair in Neurological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, University of Alberta

Susan Kennerknecht (Quebec) – ALS community advocate and volunteer

Mark Kirton (Ontario) - ALS community advocate and volunteer

Dr. Lawrence Korngut (Alberta) – Neuromuscular Neurologist and Professor, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary

Isabelle Lessard (Quebec) – Director, Fondation Vincent Bourque and volunteer

Norman MacIsaac (Quebec) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer

Brad MacKenzie (British Columbia) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer (presented posthumously to his mother, Rose MacKenzie-Kirkwood)

Ellen Mahoney (British Columbia) – ALS community advocate and volunteer

Dr. Geneviève Matte (Quebec) – Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal (CRCHUM)

Kathy MacNeill (Prince Edward Island) – President of the ALS Society of Prince Edward Island and volunteer

Deirdre O'Connor (Ontario) – Volunteer

Cali Orsulak (Manitoba) – ALS Canada Community Ambassador and volunteer

Dr. Erik Pioro (British Columbia) – ALS Society of BC Professor, Chair of ALS Research, Professor of Neurology, Department of Medicine (Neurology), University of British Columbia, Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health

Cheryl Power (Newfoundland and Labrador) – Executive Director, ALS Society of Newfoundland and Labrador

Diana Rasmussen (Manitoba) – Executive Director, ALS Society of Manitoba

Beth Robertson (Ontario) – Volunteer

Dr. Richard Robitaille (Quebec) – Professor, Department of Neuroscience, University of Montreal

Dr. Guy Rouleau (Quebec) – Director of The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute‐Hospital), Chair of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery of McGill University, Director of the Department of Neuroscience of McGill University Health Centre, co‐founder of the Tanenbaum Open Science Institute, and First Vice‐President of the World Federation of Neurology

Dr. Kerri Schellenberg (Saskatchewan) – Neuromuscular Neurologist and Associate Professor, University of Saskatchewan

Dr. Christen Shoesmith (Ontario) – Associate Professor, Neurology, Western University, and Medical Director, Motor Neuron Diseases Clinic, University Hospital - London Health Sciences Centre

Chris Snow (Alberta) – ALS community advocate and volunteer (presented posthumously to his wife, Kelsie Snow, and their children, Cohen and Willa)

Dr. Michael Strong (Ontario) – Professor of Neurology, Department of Clinical Neurological Sciences, Western University

Dr. David Taylor (Ontario) – Chief Scientific Officer, ALS Canada

Wendy Toyer (British Columbia) – Retired Executive Director, ALS Society of BC

Paula Trefiak (Saskatchewan) – ALS community advocate, ALS Canada Community Ambassador, and volunteer

Dr. Christine Vande Velde (Quebec) – Professor, Department of Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal (CRCHUM)

Cindy Warren (Prince Edward Island) – ALS community advocate and volunteer

Evelyn Wilson (Ontario) – Volunteer

Dr. Lorne Zinman (Ontario) – Director, ALS/Neuromuscular Clinic, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Professor of Neurology, University of Toronto



About ALS and the ALS Society of Canada

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an unrelenting and currently terminal disease. It progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. Nearly 4,000 Canadians live with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year. Four out of five people living with ALS will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

The ALS Society of Canada is working to change what it means to live with ALS. Grounded in and informed by the Canadian ALS community, we respond to the urgent unmet need for life-changing treatments by investing in high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and by engaging industry, supporting increased clinical capacity, and advocating for equitable, affordable, and timely access to proven therapies.

Responding to the tremendous need for current and credible ALS knowledge, awareness, and education, we empower Canadians affected by ALS to navigate the current realities of ALS, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. In Ontario, we provide direct community services to help people navigate ALS.

Founded in 1977, we are a registered charity that receives no core government funding – our work is powered by generous donors who share our vision of a world free of ALS.

Join the conversation and connect with the ALS community online. Find ALS Canada on X, Instagram, or like our page on Facebook. Visit als.ca to find out more.

For more information

ALS Society of Canada

media@als.ca

437-703-5402

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.