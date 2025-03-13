Shaping Tomorrow’s Energy: Amlamgog First Nation Calls for Microgrid Solutions

FORT FOLLY FIRST NATION, New Brunswick, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada is excited to partner with Amlamgog (Fort Folly First Nation) to launch the Amlamgog Community Microgrid Challenge , inviting innovators to present scalable, renewable energy technologies that enhance community energy resilience, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to economic self-sufficiency.

The ultimate goal is to develop a community-led microgrid that enhances local energy security, ensures stable and affordable electricity, and sets an example for other Indigenous and remote communities across Canada. By establishing a scalable and resilient energy system, Amlamgog aims to drive long-term self-sufficiency while fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Building on its strong commitment to sustainability, Amlamgog has already demonstrated progressive energy leadership by installing solar panels on all commercial buildings and developing a Community Energy Plan in 2024. This plan assessed electricity consumption and identified opportunities for energy initiatives that deliver environmental, social, and economic benefits. It revealed that Amlamgog’s total electricity consumption for 2023 was approximately 50% lower than the New Brunswick average. Now, the community is taking the next step by seeking innovative energy solutions that integrate distributed generation and storage to reduce dependency on the provincial electrical grid, lower costs and greenhouse gas emissions, and support long-term sustainability.

This challenge presents a unique opportunity for innovators to collaborate with Amlamgog to develop energy generation solutions that align with the community’s transformative sustainability initiatives. The winner will have the opportunity to:

Present their proposed solution to the Amlamgog Chief, Council, Band Administration, Elders, Youth, and interested community members

Showcase the solution at the 2025 Atlantic Indigenous-Led Energy Symposium

Partner with Amlamgog to establish the Indigenous Distributed Energy Demonstration Project



This Challenge presents a unique opportunity to work closely with an Indigenous community in a way that goes beyond a traditional competition—it’s a catalyst for collaboration, commercialization, and cleantech adoption. Amlamgog is excited to forge a meaningful and long-lasting relationship with the winning innovator, driving sustainable solutions that benefit both the community and the broader industry.

Learn more and apply

Driving Economic Growth Through Innovation

In today’s rapidly evolving market, maintaining a competitive edge requires continuous improvement in cost management, productivity, and operational excellence. It’s also key to meeting net zero targets. Foresight’s Innovation Challenge program connects industries with practical, de-risked cleantech solutions designed to address real-world challenges. By facilitating the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies, Foresight supports industries in achieving measurable results, driving sustainable growth, and enhancing overall efficiency.

Quotes

“We're thrilled to partner with Amlamgog First Nation to drive resilient, sustainable energy solutions that empower the community, set an example for others across Canada, and demonstrate the power of Indigenous-led innovation in building a self-sufficient future. We look forward to meeting the innovators rising to this challenge and bringing forward bold solutions.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“As First Nations people, we are protectors and keepers of the lands and of the environment. Finding forward-thinking ways to reduce our energy and carbon footprint is a priority for Amlamgog, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with Foresight Canada and their network of clean-tech innovators to evaluate options to continue on our decarbonization journey.” — Chief Rebecca Knockwood, Amlamgog (Fort Folly First Nation)

About Amlamgog (Fort Folly First Nation)

Amlamgog (Fort Folly First Nation) is a Mi'kmaq community located in southeastern New Brunswick, Canada, leading the way in progressive energy leadership. Established in 1840 and part of the larger Mi'kmaq Nation, the community has approximately 140 registered members, with 60 residents living on-reserve. The community includes approximately 35 residences, six band-owned commercial buildings, and a newly constructed 5-unit elder’s residence.

About the North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council (NSMTC)

The North Shore Mi'kmaq Tribal Council (NSMTC) is a capacity and resource hub that supports seven Member Mi’kmaq Nations in New Brunswick, as well as First Nations throughout Atlantic Canada. With a professional team of 85+ staff, NSMTC delivers a broad portfolio of programs and provides services including housing and community infrastructure, water and wastewater management, post-secondary education, training and skills development, community and economic development, clean energy opportunities, environmental stewardship, aquatics resource management, and health services.

About Foresight Canada

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

Heather Kingdon

Communications Manager

Foresight Canada

hkingdon@foresightcac.com

