Debate your way to the top: The secret to attaining leadership roles

New research from MIT Sloan finds debate training boosts assertiveness and leadership skills, with implications for business training programs.

Cambridge, MA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where leadership is more crucial than ever, new research from MIT Sloan School of Management has identified a powerful tool in fostering leadership attainability by boosting individuals’ assertiveness: debate training.

The research, “Breaking Ceilings: Debate Training Promotes Leadership Emergence by Increasing Assertiveness,” published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, was conducted by MIT Sloan School of Management associate professor Jackson Lu, Washington University undergraduate student Michelle Zhao, University of Maryland professor Hui Lao, and MIT PhD candidate Lu Doris Zhang.

Despite mounting interest among researchers and practitioners in developing leaders, surprisingly little is known about what specific interventions can effectively help individuals attain leadership roles in organizations, especially due to the lack of causal evidence. Addressing this gap, Lu and collaborators hypothesized that debate training could increase leadership emergence by fostering assertiveness — a valued leadership characteristic in U.S. culture.

To test their hypotheses, the researchers conducted two large-scale experiments. First, an 18-month longitudinal field experiment with 471 employees at a Fortune 100 company found that participants who completed a nine-week debate training program via Zoom were 12 percentage points more likely to advance in leadership level, driven by increased assertiveness. A second experiment with 975 participants found that individuals who were randomly assigned to receive debate training (vs. non-debate training or no training) via Zoom acted more assertively and had higher leadership emergence in a subsequent group activity.

Notably, these effects were consistent across gender, ethnicity, and birthplace, suggesting that debate training may be similarly effective across different social groups—including groups underrepresented in leadership positions partly because of their low assertiveness due to cultural or social influences, such as East Asians who experience a “Bamboo Ceiling” in securing leadership positions.

Citing the American Psychological Association Dictionary of Psychology, Lu noted that, unlike aggressiveness, assertiveness is “an adaptive style of communication in which individuals express their feelings and needs directly, while maintaining respect for others.”

“Debate training can foster assertiveness in several interrelated ways,” said co-author Zhao. “For instance, it pushes individuals out of their psychological comfort zone to assert their views under pressure, teaches them to communicate persuasively and confidently, and encourages them to stand their ground diplomatically during disagreements.”

“Debate training is not just about winning arguments; it’s about empowering individuals to express their ideas confidently and lead with conviction,” added co-author Liao.

Overall, the researchers have identified debate training as a cost-effective and scalable intervention for enhancing leadership attainment. By integrating debate training into leadership development programs, organizations can cultivate a more assertive and confident workforce, ready to take on leadership roles.

“Whether you are a student or a seasoned professional, the assertiveness gained from debate training can help you unlock leadership opportunities,” said co-author Zhang.

