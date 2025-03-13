Global Baking Ingredient Market Set to Reach $41.48 Billion by 2034, Driven by Culinary Trends & Social Media Influence

Cooking Shows and Food Influencers Driving Substantial Public Interest in Innovative Baking Ingredients: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study compiled by Fact.MR, revenue from the global baking ingredient market is set to reach US$ 22.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to US$ 41.48 billion by the end of 2034. Innovations in baked goods such as cakes, breads, cookies, and pastries drive worldwide demand for baking ingredients.

Consumers’ purchasing decisions are being driven by social media platforms, cookery shows, and food blogs, particularly when it comes to baking. These serve as virtual gathering spaces where individuals exchange ideas, discover new recipes, and improve their baking talents. Influencers and content creators pique their audience's curiosity and demand by featuring unusual and specialty baking ingredients in visually appealing and intriguing content.

In addition to enticing customers to try new recipes, this exposure raises the need for various types of baking ingredients, allowing them to produce the delectable sweets they watch in videos online. As a result, social media platforms that deliver culinary content are critical in shaping consumer tastes and driving the growth of the baking ingredient market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of baking ingredients are projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The North American market is estimated at a value of US$ 5.28 billion in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.

Sales of baking ingredients in Japan are projected to reach US$ 2.82 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is set to reach US$ 2.35 billion in 2024.

The South Korean market is forecasted to expand at 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

Based on product type, emulsifiers are projected to hold 22.9% market share by 2034.

“As more individuals adopt veganism, market players are focusing on capitalizing this ongoing trend by launching vegan baking ingredients such as soy butter, soy cream, and plant-based meat, and many others,” says a Fact.MR analyst.





Key Market Players Driving the Baking Ingredient Market

The key players driving the Baking Ingredient Market include, DuPont De Nemours and Company; Tate & Lyle PLC; Associated British Foods; Puratos Group N.V.; Jiangsu BoliBioproducts Co., Ltd.; Caldic B.V.; Cargill Inc.; Ingredion Inc.; AB Enzymes; BDF Ingredients; Lallemand Inc.; DSM N.V.

High Demand for Baking Ingredients in Bread Making

The bread application segment holds a significant share of the market. Baking ingredients are often employed in bread production since each component is essential to the process. For example, yeast helps the dough to rise, while wheat provides structure and gluten development. Salt limits yeast development while providing flavor, whereas water promotes yeast growth and assists in bread creation. Each component adds to the bread's texture, flavor, and structure.

Competition in the Baking Ingredient Industry

Key players in the baking ingredient industry are enhancing quality by introducing gourmet and artisanal products at various price points, catering to diverse business needs. Companies are leveraging e-commerce to expand their reach and attract more buyers.

Recent innovations include Puratos’ launch of Sapore Lavida (May 2024), Belgium’s first fully traceable active sourdough, and Intens Soft & Fine (Jan 2024), a mono- and diglyceride substitute improving shelf life. GoodMills Innovation introduced Slow Milling (Feb 2024) for artisan-style baking, while Henley Bridge, Dr. Oetker, and Puratos unveiled new sweet baking ingredients (July 2023). Additionally, GrainCorp is addressing Asia’s demand for cleaner, healthier products (May 2023).

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baking ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (emulsifiers, leavening agents, enzymes, baking powder & mixes, oils & fats, colors & flavors, dough conditioners, starch) and application (bread, biscuits & cookies, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

The global baking mixes market is projected to grow from US$ 6.61 billion in 2023 to US$ 11.09 billion by 2033, accelerating at a 5.3% CAGR. Rising global bakery product consumption, especially in Western countries, where bread is a staple, is driving market expansion.

The global bakery goods manufacturing market is set to reach US$ 403.35 billion in 2024, growing at a 2.5% CAGR to US$ 517.85 billion by 2034. Rising consumer demand for unique flavors, artisanal ingredients, and premium-quality offerings is driving innovation, with international influences like matcha, miso, and Mediterranean flavors gaining popularity alongside classic baked goods.

The global vegan cookies market is set to reach US$ 391.5 million in 2023 and grow at an 8.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 885.3 million by 2033, driven by the rising demand for plant-based, dairy-free, and clean-label baked goods.

The brick cartons packaging market, driven by rising demand for eco-friendly, recyclable packaging in the food and beverage sector, is projected to grow from USD 11,943 million in 2024 to USD 19,735 million by 2035, at a 4.7% CAGR, fueled by increasing consumption of packaged foods, dairy, and liquid products.

Rising health concerns and the increasing prevalence of celiac disease, especially among millennials, are driving global demand for gluten-free baked products. Beyond those with gluten intolerance, a growing consumer segment actively chooses gluten-free diets for perceived health benefits. This surging demand is set to propel the gluten-free market to $8.3 billion by 2025, expanding at a high-end single-digit CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The global reduced-fat meat market is valued at $9.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $15 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.6% CAGR, driven by rising health concerns, increasing obesity rates, and industry efforts to develop low-fat, heart-healthy alternatives.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global obesity rates nearly tripled from 1975 to 2016, with over 650 million obese adults and 1.9 billion overweight individuals, driving increased consumer demand for weight management beverages as health awareness rises.

