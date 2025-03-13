The Children’s Piazza Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant 

CHICAGO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Piazza received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Located in Peabody, MA, The Children’s Piazza is a nonprofit play café dedicated to fostering healthy brain development in young children while supporting the emotional well-being of their caregivers. Designed as a welcoming space for families, the organization provides a clean and engaging environment where children can explore, learn, and socialize through self-directed play.

Recognizing the challenges of early childhood care, The Children’s Piazza emphasizes caregiver support by offering a stress-free setting with hospitality services, an open floor plan, meal options, and a focus on cleanliness. In addition to serving as a play space, the organization provides resources on child development, parenting support, and community connections to empower caregivers.

Accessibility remains a core priority. The organization offers free and discounted admission through partnerships with local libraries, donated passes for families in need, and event space for organizations that support children and caregivers, including foster care and autism services.

“Our goal is to create a space where children can thrive through play while caregivers find support and connection,” said Charae D’Ambra, Founder of The Children’s Piazza. “By fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, we help build healthier communities.”

With a commitment to expanding its impact, The Children’s Piazza continues to develop museum-quality exhibits, enrichment programs, and sensory-friendly activities designed for children with neurodevelopmental differences. Through these initiatives, the organization aims to serve as a valuable resource for families, ensuring that all children and caregivers have access to a supportive and enriching space.

“We are glad to support The Children’s Piazza in their mission to create a nurturing space where young children can thrive through play while caregivers find community and support,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org

