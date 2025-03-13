The International Myeloma Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Iceland Cycling Expedition, to be Held from August 27 – September 2

Aims to raise vital funding for the iStopMM Project and Other IMF Research Initiatives

STUDIO CITY, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is excited to announce that the 2nd annual Iceland Cycling Expedition (ICE)—a 6-night/7-day endurance fundraiser biking expedition —will take place from August 27 - September 2, 2025, in Reykjavik and through the highlands of Iceland to kick off Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a global awareness event occurring every September.

The ICE biking endurance event is a signature marquee IMF Myeloma Cures fundraiser, with the goal of highlighting IMF’s diverse and robust research portfolio, deepening and strengthening the communities’ relationship to the IMF’s mission and raising critical funds to help advance the IMF’s research initiatives.

The inaugural expedition was launched in August 2024, yielding highly successful outcomes for all participants and supporters, as well as a short documentary capturing the inaugural 2024 Iceland Cycling Expedition, which received several accolades: Winner of the Best Documentary Short at the World Film Festival in Cannes; Finalist at the New York International Film Awards; and Official Selection and Audience Selection Winner at the Golden State Film Fest. The documentary will be featured for screening at the West Chester Film Festival in West Chester, PA, on Sunday, April 27,2025.

This sensational event will begin in Reykjavik with a tour of the deCODE genetics building, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes research briefing from the team behind the iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, Or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) Research Project, where the project is currently based.

The iStopMM Research Project is a first-of-its-kind, population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS).

iStopMM Principal Investigator Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson (University of Iceland—Reykjavik, Iceland) will be leading the tour, and participants will have the opportunity to explore the iStopMM Project laboratories as well as the unique deCODE DNA Biobank.

The tour will also feature talks and presentations around the IMF’s groundbreaking cure trials including ongoing efforts and progress being made by the iStopMM team.

ICE 2025 will include a team of twelve cyclists, who will be individually raising funds for the IMF'S vast Research portfolio. These IMF cyclists will embark on an unforgettable journey of adventure and purpose, as they take part in this exclusive bike tour of the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland while doing it to find a cure for myeloma.

Here are ICE 2025’s cyclists and their reasons for taking on this challenging bike tour of Iceland.

Ashley Dieks, myeloma patient from Garson, ON

Ashley Dieks from Garson, Ontario was diagnosed in May 2022 at age 36. Yet, despite her “life-altering” diagnosis, Ashley’s “commitment to being physically active never wavered.” Throughout her myeloma journey, “cycling became more than just a form of exercise—it became a symbol of resilience and an essential part of her mental and physical well-being.” “Cycling doesn’t add days to my life, it adds life to my days,” she said. Learn more about Ashley’s story and donate through her ICE fundraising page.

Tatum Byhre, care partner from Minneapolis, MN

Tatum Byhre, a care partner from Minneapolis, MN, has been taking care of her mother, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January 2024. She “has witnessed firsthand, the emotional and physical toll” that myeloma can take on both patients and family members. “The Iceland Cycling Expedition is especially meaningful to me, as it provides a powerful opportunity to contribute to the fight against multiple myeloma. As both a caregiver and healthcare professional, I am deeply committed to supporting efforts that prioritize early intervention and work toward improving the lives of those affected by this devastating disease,” she said. Get to know Tatum’s story and donate through her ICE fundraising page.

Troy Fischer, care partner from Bloomington, IL

Troy Fischer from Bloomington, Illinois is a care partner to his wife, Carole, who was diagnosed with myeloma in 2020. “I am biking across Iceland to raise essential funds and awareness for the International Myeloma Foundation and the groundbreaking iStopMM initiative, pedaling toward a cure for myeloma,” said Troy, adding that “through this ride, I’m not only raising funds, but I’m also sharing our story to give a face to this disease and inspire hope. Every donation brings us closer to better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for myeloma.” Know more about the Fischers’ story and donate through Troy’s ICE fundraising page.

Benjamin Freund, myeloma patient from East Canaan, CT

Benjamin Freund from East Canaan, Connecticut is a myeloma patient who had to undergo cancer treatment in 2019. “I’ve always enjoyed cycling, and the idea of joining an expedition in Iceland to raise awareness for a rare cancer—while also funding crucial research—seems like a fitting next step,” said Benjamin, who is “fully committed to this journey—seeing Iceland in style and showing his disease that he will continue to enjoy life and thrive despite it.” Learn more about Benjamin’s story and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Dr. Cristina Gasparetto, myeloma clinician and researcher

Dr. Cristina Gasparetto is a myeloma clinician and researcher at Duke Cancer Institute in North Carolina and the lead cyclist for ICE 2025. She is currently leading the Multiple Myeloma Program at Duke and follows hundreds of myeloma patients. With great enthusiasm and humility, Dr. Gasparetto accepted the IMF’s invitation to join ICE 2025. “I will be riding my bike across Iceland to support and increase awareness of this disease, and while there, I will have the incredible opportunity to visit the iStopMM team. I am raising money to support this initiative and to ‘Stop Myeloma.’ Because it takes a village to fight cancer!” she said. Know more about Dr. Gasparetto’s story and donate through her ICE fundraising page.

Jered Haddad, myeloma patient from Germantown, TN

Jered Haddad from Memphis, TN was diagnosed with myeloma in 2021. After receiving successful treatments, he is eager to share his experience with other myeloma patients and caregivers. “Participating in ICE 2025 provides me with a platform to share my personal journey in fighting myeloma and to show fellow patients that it is possible to return to a normal life,” said Jered, who has participated in a clinical trial involving CAR T therapy. “I am fortunate to be healthy and able to participate in this cycling expedition. With your support and donations, my goal is to help the IMF continue its vital work and provide hope to others affected by myeloma,” he added. Get to know Jered’s story and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Christian Hoff, myeloma patient for Riding for Life, Racing for A Cure

Christian Hoff is a myeloma patient and a lifetime cancer research advocate. “My fight in living with this cancer can be improved by pushing beyond the predicted pain, fatigue, and fear from myeloma. Training for ICE 2025 by myself and virtually with my teammates for the great cause has inspired me to push beyond my disease and help bring attention to finding its cure. With your support and encouragement, along with my IMF teammates, I face this and any uphill climb ahead with strength,” he said. Learn more about Christian’s story and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Richard Pampe, myeloma patient from Jackson, WY

Richard Pampe from Jackson, WY was diagnosed with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma on the same month he decided to retire. As he learned about the disease, he realized “how critical multiple myeloma research and development are, and how near a potential turning point it is.” An avid cyclist for many years, Richard “hopes to deal with myeloma and to continue his active lifestyle for as long as possible.” “I am passionate about raising awareness and funds for the battle against myeloma so that many others can be helped. Participating in ICE 2025 would give me the avenue to do just that,” he said. Get to know more about Richard’s story and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Katherine Podgorski, myeloma patient from Toronto, Canada

Katherine Podgorski from Toronto, Canada was diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma a few years after her mom, Irene, lost her battle with the disease. Katherine turned to cycling as “a way to demonstrate resilience and move forward in the face of this challenge.” She has paired her rides with fundraising efforts, including one for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “I am honored to have been selected by the IMF to participate in ICE 2025. Alongside a small team of cyclists, I will spend six days cycling through the stunning landscapes of Iceland while raising vital funds for multiple myeloma research. This journey is dedicated to my mother, and most importantly, to my children. It is a reminder that we can do anything, and that we can all make a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer,” she said. Learn more about Katherine’s story and donate through her ICE fundraising page.

Dr. Douglas Sborov, myeloma clinician and researcher

Dr. Douglas Sborov is the Director of the Hematology Disease Center and the Plasma Cell Dyscrasias Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah in Salt Lake City. “In my role, I am dedicated to providing state-of-the-art care to patients across the Mountain West region, with a primary focus on advancing the treatment of multiple myeloma and ultimately working toward a cure. My commitment to both clinical excellence and groundbreaking research allows me to be an effective advocate for my patients and a strong contributor to the medical community,” he said. Dr. Sborov’s “unwavering dedication to patient care, combined with his enthusiasm for advancing medical research drives his participation in the upcoming ICE 2025.” Know more about Dr. Sborov’s story and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Dr. Saad Usmani, ICE 2025 Fundraising Chair, myeloma clinician, and researcher

Dr. Saad Usmani is a myeloma clinician and researcher at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, NY. He is also the fundraising chair for this year’s ICE expedition. Dr. Usmani has previously participated in and immensely contributed to the success of ICE 2024. “As a myeloma doctor and researcher, I am always looking for more ways to contribute to the collective mission to cure this disease. I have made the decision to participate in this amazing endeavor with several myeloma patients and research colleagues — the decision to be a positive force of change for our myeloma community,” he said. Get to know Dr. Usmani better and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

Dr. Jeffrey Zonder, myeloma clinician and researcher

Dr. Jeffrey Zonder is a physician at the Karmanos Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Detroit, MI. He leads the Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Multidisciplinary Team and Research Program. With over 25 years of experience in clinical and translational research, Dr. Zonder has had the privilege of designing and leading numerous clinical trials. “Outside of my professional role, I’m deeply committed to raising funds for myeloma research. As a cancer survivor, my personal experience adds a unique and deeply motivating perspective to my work. It strengthens my commitment to continue supporting myeloma research, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for myeloma patients,” he said. Learn more about Dr. Zonder’s contributions to myeloma research and donate through his ICE fundraising page.

The twelve courageous cyclists will be joined by nine other participants, who will be there to support and encourage them, as they take on this remarkable and rigorous challenge — cycling through rough terrain while possibly enduring harsh weather conditions. A total of 21 attendees will be participating in this year’s ICE event.

"The IMF’s annual Iceland Cycling Expedition (ICE) is nothing short of extraordinary – it is a journey of hope, determination, resilience, and sheer willpower to conquer odds, whether fighting myeloma or withstanding the treacherous terrain of Iceland. The inaugural expedition was transformative for our participants. With everyone fully involved, we accomplished our three vital goals for the event: (1) raising awareness for multiple myeloma and a patient’s journey to and through it; (2) raising visibility for the International Myeloma Foundation and its mission and vision; (3) raising critical funds for the IMF’s research initiatives, including the seminal iStopMM trial. This year, we look forward to yet another stellar ICE and to emerging victorious," said IMF Vice President of Development Sylvia Dsouza.

ICE is not just a cycling expedition—it is also an opportunity to make a lasting and meaningful impact in the IMF’s fight against multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer in the United States and the most common blood cancer among African Americans.

For more information on how to donate to the IMF 2025 Iceland Cycling Expedition, contact Sylvia Dsouza, IMF Vice President of Development at sdsouza@myeloma.org. You can also make donations by visiting the 2025 IMF Iceland Cycling Expedition fundraiser.

The International Myeloma Foundation is grateful to our flagship sponsor, Johnson & Johnson; Myeloma Warrior sponsors, GSK and Sanofi; and Myeloma Resilient sponsor, Arcellx | Kite, for supporting the 2025 Iceland Cycling Expedition.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

ABOUT THE ISTOPMM PROJECT

Launched in 2016, the iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) Project is the first population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), with Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson of the University of Iceland as principal investigator. The study also includes a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. The iStopMM Project is one of several global research projects supported by the IMF Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI) which is committed to finding a cure for myeloma.

