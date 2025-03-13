Agricultural Research Council hosts G20 Agriculture National Dialogue, 18 Mar

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, and the Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network (FANRPAN), will host a National Dialogue towards the Agricultural Working Group engagement and the G20’s Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS-G20).

The afore-mentioned national dialogue will take place on 18 March 2025 at the ARC Vegetable, Industrial and Medicinal Plants Institute (ARC-VIMP) in Roodeplaat, Pretoria from 09h00-16h00.

The dialogue’s primary objectives are:

Discuss the priorities identified in the concept note for South Africa’s G20 Agriculture Working Group (AGW).

Strengthening South Africa's policy and research position in international agricultural science forums.

Contributing to the prioritisation of thematic areas for the MACS-G20 and developing key issues within each theme.

Enhance collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to align national research priorities with global trends.

Furthermore, the dialogue will explore key themes related to agricultural sustainability, innovation, and resilience, focusing on:

Biodiversity stewardship.

Transforming agri-food systems within the Water-Energy-Food-Health Nexus.

Reinforcing Climate Smart Agriculture for resilience and mitigation.

Additionally, the dialogue will aim to build resilient agricultural bio-economies in Africa and promote sustainable soil health management as a foundation for food security and sustainability.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 18 March 2025

Time: 09:00-12h00

Venue: ARC-VIMP, Roodeplaat

Please confirm your attendance with Sello Tshipi at tshipia@arc.agric.za or Fhatuwani Tshikulumela: tshikulumelaf@arc.agric.za.

For enquiries:

Ms Joy Nonzukiso Peter

Senior Manager: Marketing and Communications Services

Tel: 012 427 9905

Cell: 066 475 6885

E-mail: Peterj@arc.agric.za

