Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits scene of Sunday’s bus accident on the N2 highway between Richards Bay and Shaka’s Kraal, 13 Mar

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during his visit to a scene of Sunday’s bus accident on the N2 highway between Richards Bay and Shaka’s Kraal in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the review of the accident scene with the National Traffic Police (NTP), who are yet to release the accident report, Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also pay a courtesy visit to the victims who have been admitted at the General Gizenga Mpanza Reginal Hospital.

Officials from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which is responsible for providing compensation for road accident victims, are expected to join Deputy Minister Hlengwa.

Media is invited to join the Deputy Minister as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025

Time: 09H30 for 10H00

Location: N2 Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (1st location)

General Gizenga Mpanza Reginal Hospital (2nd location)



Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

