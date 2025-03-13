Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,681 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits scene of Sunday’s bus accident on the N2 highway between Richards Bay and Shaka’s Kraal, 13 Mar

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during his visit to a scene of Sunday’s bus accident on the N2 highway between Richards Bay and Shaka’s Kraal in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the review of the accident scene with the National Traffic Police (NTP), who are yet to release the accident report, Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also pay a courtesy visit to the victims who have been admitted at the General Gizenga Mpanza Reginal Hospital.

Officials from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which is responsible for providing compensation for road accident victims, are expected to join Deputy Minister Hlengwa.

Media is invited to join the Deputy Minister as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025 
Time: 09H30 for 10H00
Location: N2 Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (1st location) 
General Gizenga Mpanza Reginal Hospital (2nd location)
          
Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453.

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits scene of Sunday’s bus accident on the N2 highway between Richards Bay and Shaka’s Kraal, 13 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more