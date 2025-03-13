Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers remarks at the 7th BizNews Conference 2025, 13 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 13 March 2025, deliver remarks during the 7th BizNews Conference of 2025, which will take place at the Hermanus Municipal Auditorium in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

The BizNews Conference (BNC#7) is an annual event that primarily focuses on investment and business related content, as well as political events.

The Conference brings together thought leaders from a range of fields, including leading economists, financial analysts, political figures, political analysts, and business leaders.

The Conference will further discuss government’s commitment to building a stronger working relationship with the private sector with a view towards improving the country’s competitiveness, both on the domestic front and globally.

The Deputy President is expected to address the Conference on its 3rd day to present the Government’s perspective on issues such as the Expropriation Act, GNU, HIV/AIDS Funding, African Growth and Opportunity Act and other international relations matters.

Details of the Conference are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 March 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Hermanus Municipal Auditorium, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

