Minister Thembi Simelane visits Free State Province to discuss interventions to unblock housing projects, 14 Mar
Team Human Settlements, led by Minister Thembi Simelane will on Friday 14 March 2025 conduct an oversight visit to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State to resolve service delivery blockages.
Free State is one of the three struggling provinces that have been identified by Minister Simelane. She will receive a briefing on the overall performance of the Province and the Mangaung Metro on Human Settlements delivery.
Together with the Free State MEC for Human Settlements Teboho Mokoena, the Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro Cllr Gregory Nthatisi, and other Mayors within the province will also visit some of the human settlements projects to assess progress made since they were unblocked.
Details are as follows:
Activity 1: Technical briefing
Date: Friday, 14 March 2025
Time: 9h00
Venue: Mangaung Metro Municipality, Committee room B
Activity 2: Visit to the human settlements projects
Venue: Dark and Silver City Hostel Community Residential Units
Time: 13h00
Venue: Vista Park 2 and 3 Catalytic Project
Time: 14h00
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Mandulo Maphumulo
Acting Head of Communications
Cell: 082 099 7699
E-mail: Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za
