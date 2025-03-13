Gauteng Roads and Transport on restoring of traffic lights

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s (GDRT) partnership with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to undertake installation and maintenance of traffic control equipment along provincial roads within the City of Johannesburg is starting to bear fruit.

This is borne by the fact that a number of critical intersections have been restored whilst others are still under repairs, with the JRA busy with the works.

Work to repair and protect traffic signals continue at the following intersections:

Main Rd (R55) & Arthur Rd

Main Rd & Sloane St

Main Rd & Mopani Rd

Witkoppen Rd & Kingfisher Dr

Witkoppen Rd & Cedar Rd

Winnie Mandela Dr & Leslie Ave

Malibongwe Dr & Kapital St

Malibongwe Dr & River Rd

Woodmead & M1 North

The JRA is working on, amongst others, rebuilding vandalised intersections including adding safety and secure components such as strengthened controller boxes with electronic keys and straps, underground chambers, secure bollards around poles as well as CCTV cameras with built in intelligent analytics.

GDRT and JRA are working on a plan to ensure that other critical intersections along the provincial road network are also attended to in due course.

These works are seen as critical in the restoration of traffic light services to improve safety and facilitate mobility in and around the city.

In February 2025, the GDRT and JRA signed a service level agreement to restore, protect traffic signals from vandalism, cable theft and criminality.

In terms of the partnership, the JRA is required to undertake installation and maintenance of traffic lights as determined by the Department, valid for a year with an option for extension.

City of Johannesburg, MMC for Roads and Transport, Cllr Kenny Kunene added “We are elated as the Transport Department and JRA to have finally agreed upon this mandate, as it will capacitate us to service our communities more expeditiously. Of the 251 traffic signals under provincial jurisdiction, we have been tasked with the critical repair of 60 of the most vandalised signals, a commitment that extends through the end of the current financial year in June 2025”.

“Our collaborative efforts across various departments and spheres of government have proven essential in effectively serving our communities. We are optimistic about expanding this partnership to include maintenance within the service level agreement, reaffirming our readiness to deliver results for the people of Johannesburg.”

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has appealed to residents to safeguard road infrastructure.

“We plead to communities to immediately report any suspicious acts of vandalism or theft of traffic signals to law enforcement agencies for action,” appealed the MEC.

As a temporary measure, the Department has, in some areas, turned signalized intersections into four-way stops in a bid to improve safety and flow of traffic.

“Traffic signals along key arterial routes have been prioritised and we are encouraged by the easing of congestion”, said JRA Chief Executive Officer, Zweli Nyathi commending the restoration work undertaken by teams, adding, “We now look forward to seeing more intersections repaired and working.”

