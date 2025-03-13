Cerence AI Debuts xUI, its Hybrid, LLM-Based Platform, Advancing the Fully Agentic In-Car Experience

Cerence xUI integrates edge and cloud LLM capabilities, leveraging NVIDIA and Microsoft platforms and solutions to deliver seamless in-car interaction, even without connectivity

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today introduced Cerence xUI™, its agentic AI assistant platform that works across the edge and the cloud to advance the next generation of LLM-powered in-vehicle user experiences. Underscoring its deep expertise at the intersection of AI innovation and the unique requirements of the automotive UX, Cerence AI has already signed several strategic, long-term partnership agreements as well as proof-of-concept programs with global automakers to deploy Cerence xUI as the basis for their future in-cabin experiences.

Fast-moving technological advancements and increasing user engagement with LLM-powered assistant platforms are driving automakers to examine how they can quickly and cost-effectively bring expanded AI features into their cars. Cerence xUI delivers on this need, offering an automotive-specific voice assistant platform that leverages the CaLLM™ family of cloud and embedded LLMs and SLMs, developed and optimized in partnership with NVIDIA and Microsoft; third-party LLMs; real-time data sources; and contextual data from the car to create an engaging, conversational interface that can complete tasks, answer questions, and entertain users. The platform also delivers enhanced personalization, remembering individual preferences and tailoring its responses and proactive suggestions based on user patterns and contextual information.

Cerence xUI’s hybrid architecture runs both in the cloud as well as on-board in the vehicle on different industry solutions, optimized first on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin. This enables automakers to deploy the platform as suits them best: as a cloud-based add-on on top of existing embedded infotainment systems; as a complement to existing hybrid systems already on the road; or as the basis for a fully integrated cloud and embedded system. This makes it easy for OEMs to leverage Cerence AI’s unique expertise in automotive systems integration and AI-powered user experience to easily deliver upgraded, LLM-powered features and capabilities to both current and future vehicles, including:

Conversation Threads : Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language

: Streamlined, coherent interactions that can span complex, multi-step queries, both within a single application and across varying cloud and embedded applications – all using natural, conversational language Conversational UX Tailored for the In-Car Environment : Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology

: Seamless, intuitive, and engaging interaction experience – concise and appropriate for in-car use, minimizing cognitive load for the driver and passengers through proprietary parallel multi-user interaction technology General and Domain-Specific Knowledge: Comprehensive knowledge across various domains such as travel, music, sports, and news, leveraging content provider partners and real-time data sources to enable OEMs to offer both static and dynamic information streams to users



As the foundation for Cerence xUI, the CaLLM family of language models is based on open-source foundation models and fine-tuned on Cerence AI's automotive dataset. Leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform optimized for inference performance including NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and NVIDIA NeMo™, Cerence AI has optimized CaLLM to serve as the central agentic orchestrator facilitating enriched driver experiences integrating both the edge and the cloud. In addition, CaLLM Edge offers a range of models, including Meta’s Llama family and Microsoft’s Phi family, that are finetuned with Cerence AI’s extensive automotive datasets to deliver specialized AI for automotive use cases. As a result, the CaLLM family of language models is intended to deliver advanced performance, reduced latency, enhanced privacy and security, and robust protection against malicious or unwanted interactions via smart guardrailing – as well as cost efficiency for automakers.

“Automakers and transportation OEMs are moving quickly to bring AI and LLMs into their cars, turning to Cerence AI as a trusted, SOC agnostic partner to help them develop and deploy agentic, conversational user experiences that delight their drivers,” said Brian Krzanich, CEO, Cerence AI. “Cerence xUI unites the power of generative AI with the intelligence and finesse of our dataset, enabling OEMs to swiftly and smoothly create agentic in-car user experiences with a smart, integrated cloud-embedded approach. This means they can deploy new and advanced capabilities not only to new cars, but to cars already on the road – delivering added value to their drivers even after vehicle purchase.”

As Cerence AI continues to pioneer the in-car user experience with the introduction of xUI, the company will present alongside AI leaders from NVIDIA, JLR, and Renault at NVIDIA GTC on March 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT. Together, these industry leaders will discuss the future of AI-powered in-car assistants, including the importance of integrating embedded in-car models and cloud-hosted AI to deliver agentic experiences that make every journey safer, smarter, and more enjoyable. The session will be hosted live in San Jose, Calif., and broadcast virtually; to register, visit www.nvidia.com/gtc/.

More information about Cerence xUI can be found here. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

