Sun Communities, Inc. Nominates Mark Denien as Candidate for Election to Board of Directors

Southfield, MI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has nominated Mr. Mark A. Denien as an independent director candidate for election at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Denien is a seasoned finance executive with over three decades of experience in real estate transactions, capital markets, strategy development, regulatory compliance, risk management, and acquisitions. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Acadia Realty Trust, where he is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Denien served in multiple executive roles from 2005 to October 2022 at Duke Realty Corporation, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2013 to 2022, guiding the company through significant transformation and growth until its acquisition by Prologis. Under his financial leadership, Duke Realty achieved a remarkable 500% total shareholder return over a decade and secured key credit rating upgrades.

Prior to his tenure at Duke Realty, Mr. Denien spent 16 years at KPMG, where he specialized in real estate audit and advisory services, eventually becoming a partner. His deep knowledge of the real estate sector has made him a thought leader in financial strategy, corporate governance, and operational efficiency.

Mr. Denien holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University Bloomington and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). If elected, the Board intends to appoint him to the Audit Committee, where his extensive experience in financial stewardship and strategic transformation will bring valuable insights as the Company continues to strengthen the expertise and skill set of its Board.

“We are excited about the prospect of Mark joining our Board of Directors,” said Gary Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep expertise in finance and real estate, coupled with his proven track record of strategic leadership, would be instrumental as we continue to drive growth and enhance value for our stakeholders.”

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

