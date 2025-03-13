Yoshiharu Announces Grand Opening of New Menifee, CA Location on Wednesday, March 12

New Restaurant is 15th Location with 1 Additional Location in Development

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in Menifee, CA, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the 15th location with 1 additional location under development.

Yoshiharu’s new restaurant is centrally located at 27311 Newport Road, Suite in Menifee, one of the fastest-growing cities in Southern California. Menifee is recognized for its rapid development and business-friendly environment, with the city committing over $100 million to traffic and infrastructure improvements, enhancing connectivity and accessibility.

“We are excited to announce that our new Menifee location hosted a grand opening on Wednesday, March 12,” said James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “This is our fifteenth location with one more location currently under development in Ontario, CA. We believe our modernized Japanese dining experience will quickly gain recognition in Menifee for our authentic ramen and a variety of Japanese dishes, including hand rolled sushi and bento boxes. We continue to explore and evaluate new restaurant developments via corporate-owned restaurants, and through the development of a franchise program to accelerate national expansion and international openings.”

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to: that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, and that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief. . We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Larry W Holub

Director

MZ North America

YOSH@mzgroup.us

312-261-6412

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.