Baker Hughes Secures Order to Provide Reliable and Efficient Power to U.S. Data Centers

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday an award from TURBINE-X Energy Inc. for its NovaLT™ gas turbine technology to address power demand growth from the data center market. This follows an announcement earlier this month that Baker Hughes will partner with Frontier Infrastructure to provide key carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power generation technologies for data centers and industrial customers.

Part of Baker Hughes established global network of strategic packagers, TURBINE-X Energy Inc. is a supplier of industrial gas turbine packages in combined cycle configurations for U.S. data center project developers and power producers. As part of the award, Baker Hughes is providing TURBINE-X Energy Inc. with its NovaLT™ gas turbine technology and associated equipment – including gears and power generation generator technology – for multiple data center projects across North America.

The NovaLT™ gas turbine is a multi-fuel solution that can start-up and run on different fuels including natural gas, various blends of natural gas and hydrogen, and 100% hydrogen, providing customers with the flexibility to adapt and meet their specific reliable and sustainable power requirements.

“Due to surging demand for generative AI, we see increasing opportunities for our power generation solutions to support behind-the-meter power requirements for data centers,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “We’re ready to drive progress at scale, leveraging our expertise and network of strategic partners to quickly provide market-ready reliable, flexible and efficient solutions to partners in the data center market, as well as broader industrial adjacencies where access to power is business critical.”

With a comprehensive portfolio of diverse, reliable and clean power solutions , including natural gas, geothermal, hydrogen, cogeneration, and the Net Power platform, Baker Hughes is able to provide market-ready, efficient and flexible solutions for data center hyperscalers, project developers, packagers and end users.

