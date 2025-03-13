Study Connect Announces Incorporation in New York and Initial Funding for Innovative Clinical Trial Automation Platform

Matthew Mace & Aditi Gupta Study Connect Logo

Our mission is to streamline and automate the clinical trial process, making it more efficient and effective for all parties involved...ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.” — Matthew Ian Mace, President & CEO

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Study Connect, a mission-driven b2b SaaS company focused on automation for human clinical trials, has announced its incorporation in New York and initial funding through experts within the medical research field. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing how medical companies, doctors, and hospitals collaborate and conduct clinical trials through its innovative platform. The business is open to new expansion and partnership opportunities as it defines the product strategy and roadmap.

The incorporation in New York marks a significant milestone for Study Connect as it solidifies its presence in the heart of the medical research industry. With access to top talent and resources, the company is well-positioned to develop its initial platform, which aims to connect medical companies with doctors and hospitals while also providing doctors with a secure digital social space to collaborate on ideas.

"We are thrilled to announce our incorporation in New York and grateful for the support and funding from experts within the medical research field," said Matthew Mace, CEO of Study Connect. "Our mission is to streamline and automate the clinical trial process, making it more efficient and effective for all parties involved. With our platform, we hope to bridge the gap between medical companies and doctors, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes."

Matthew recently completed a successful tenure as co-founder and chief scientific officer at Acorai, where he led the team to achieve FDA Breakthrough designation for their ML-driven intracardiac pressure reader, secure over $17 million in funding, and launch a global trial involving 1,600 patients across six countries. Study Connect leverages their deep domain expertise accumulated over the last 15+ years in the medical community, including a long service at Abbott Laboratories, where Matthew was part of the team to launch the innovative product CardioMEMS into the UK and European market.

Matthew is joined by Aditi Gupta, a three-time founder and full-stack engineer with expertise in scalable systems and specialization in cloud-native architecture and AWS deployments. Aditi recently founded and architected a profitable e-commerce brand, showcasing a strong entrepreneurial background. Previously, they served as part of a think tank for the Government of India (C.B.S.E) before entering the start-up ecosystem and continuing to excel.

Currently preparing for pre-seed investment, the initial angel funding received by Study Connect will be used to develop and launch its beta platform on the journey to revolutionize the way clinical trials are conducted. The platform aims to accelerate the research and development of new treatments and medications. With the incorporation in New York and initial funding, Study Connect is well on its way to achieving its mission of improving the clinical trial process for the betterment of the medical industry and patients worldwide.

Matthew will be attending The American College of Cardiology’s 74th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.25), which will be held from March 29th - 31st, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

For more information on Study Connect and its innovative platform, please visit their Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/study-connect-inc or website https://studyconnect.world

