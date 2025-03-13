Bio-Organic Fertilizer Market anticipated to surpass US$6.697 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.31%

The bio-organic fertilizer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% from US$3.147 billion in 2025 to US$6.697 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bio-organic fertilizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6.697 billion by 2030.The global bio-organic fertilizer market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for sustainable agriculture practices continues to rise.One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on the environment and human health. Bio-organic fertilizers, made from natural materials such as plant and animal waste, offer a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative. They not only improve soil health and crop yield, but also reduce the risk of water and air pollution.The report also highlights the growing adoption of bio-organic fertilizers in developing countries, where the agriculture sector is a major contributor to the economy. Governments and organizations are promoting the use of bio-organic fertilizers through subsidies and awareness campaigns, further fueling the market growth. In addition, the rise of organic farming practices and the increasing demand for organic food products are also contributing to the market expansion.As the world continues to move towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, the demand for bio-organic fertilizers is expected to keep growing. This presents a huge opportunity for companies in the market to expand their offerings and cater to the increasing demand. The global bio-organic fertilizer market is highly competitive with the presence of both established players and new entrants.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bio-organic-fertilizer-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bio-organic fertilizer market that have been covered are Rizobacter, Lallemand Inc., National Fertilizers Limited, Amruth Organic Fertilizers, BioIntelligence Technologies Inc., Agrinos, Ingress Bio, among others.The market analytics report segments the bio-organic fertilizer market as follows:• By Typeo Microorganismso Organic Residue• By Crop Typeo Cereals & Grainso Pulses & Oilseedso Fruits & Vegetableso Others• By Applicationo Soil Treatmento Seed Treatmento Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Rizobacter• Lallemand Inc.• National Fertilizers Limited• Amruth Organic Fertilizers• BioIntelligence Technologies Inc.• Agrinos• Ingress Bio• NatureSafe• Tata Chemicals Limited• Coromandel• BioStar Renewables, LLC 